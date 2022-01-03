When Demon Slayer started streaming online in 2019, it became one of the most memorable anime shows. From its plot to the characters, emotional moments, the animation, and intense fight scenes, many things about the series stood out, and many people loved it. But perhaps the most memorable thing about the anime is the characters. The Demon Slayer characters are powerful, entertaining, and interesting.

Demon Slayer is an anime series with a straightforward plot. Its storyline focuses on a small family that lives on a mountain a few kilometres outside of town. The family is so unique that every member has a different role in survival.

The son’s job is to run to town, trade for items, and bring them back to share with the rest. One day, he returns home from town only to find a demon on the mountain has murdered his entire family. Devastated, he begins a long journey of becoming a demon slayer.

How many Demon Slayer characters are there?

Since 2019, there have been over 200 Demon Slayer characters with different roles in at least one episode of the series. And although the series has 38 episodes, only six characters have appeared in over 20 episodes, with only one appearing in 37 episodes. However, when you consider the number of playable characters, there are only 18 playable Demon Slayer characters.

Who is the girl in Demon Slayer? Demon Slayer has many female characters. However, the most memorable girl character in the series is Nezuko Kamado. Nezuko is Tanjiro Kamado’s sister, a demon but still shows human emotions.

Demon Slayer characters

The Demon Slayer anime series has many characters put into different categories. Like any other series, Demon Slayer has the main characters. It then follows up with the corps, demons, and civilians. Here is a look at Demon Slayer's characters' names and roles in the TV show.

1. Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado is Demon Slayer's main character. He is the firstborn son of a charcoal seller who goes to town to sell charcoal and comes back only to find his family massacred by the demon Muzan Kibutsuji. After their demise, Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer.

His mission is to find a cure for his surviving sister, who turned into a demon and make her human. Despite being a demon slayer, Tanjiro is kind by nature. His colleagues describe him as a person with gentle eyes and a sympathetic persona. However, he is also a determined person unwilling to give up.

2. Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko Kamado is the Demon Slayer's girl and one of the main protagonists. Kamado is the younger sister of Tanjiro Kamado. When the demon slayer attacks her and her family, Nezuko turns into a demon but shows human thoughts and emotions.

Nezuko is a demon, and her brother is trying to cure her to become human. Because of her current state, she does not have any memories of being a human. However, she is caring and protective towards those she considers her family.

3. Zenitsu Agatsuma

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the main Kimetsu no Yaiba's characters considered a coward. He is a Demon Slayer in the Demon Slayer Corps, although he entered the group after pressure from his peers. Initially, his cowardice limits him from fighting, and he can only do it when he is asleep or unconscious.

The series also depicts Zenitsu as a strong person with low self-esteem. He believes he does not have a long time to live because of his work as a Demon Slayer. Furthermore, Zenitsu likes to shout a lot, thus annoying those around him.

4. Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke Hashibira is an anime Demon Slayer who appears in 14 episodes. The Demon Slayer uses two serrated swords whenever he fights the enemy. Hashibira tends to react violently whenever he feels threatened.

In addition to being a short-tempered young man, Inosuke is proud and thinks of himself as the strongest slayer in any battle. That notion makes him challenge people constantly. Furthermore, he always wants his peers to praise him because of his fighting skills.

5. Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri is one of the supporting characters in the series and a crucial member of the Demon Slayer Corps. As a Demon Slayer Hashira, Kanao is a skilled fighter who grew up in a poor and abusive household. She then became a slave that led her to lose her emotions to cope with her challenges.

Despite being a skilled fighter, Kanao must get directions from her peers on what to do before fighting. The series portrays her as an indecisive and quiet girl. Her calm nature is because of the abuse she underwent in her household and as a slave.

6. Genya Shinazugawa

Genya Shinazugawa is one of the main Demon Slayer's cast members who becomes a Demon Slayer when Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps. Shinazugawa is the younger brother of the Sanemi Shinazugawa. The series portrays him as a harsh and foul-mouthed person obsessing with only killing demons.

Furthermore, Genya is a person who considers himself a lone wolf. He sometimes refuses to get help from other Demon Slayers and never shows any interest in having good manners or being polite. But he later becomes more cooperative and works with Tanjiro Kamado.

7. Kasugai Crow

Kasugai Crow is a non-human character in the Demon Slayer series, and it is a crow that can speak the human language. All the Demon Slayer Corps have a crow that sends information to them about new missions. The only person without a crow is Zenitsu, who keeps a sparrow.

Although the Kasugai Crow can speak the human language in complete sentences, its speech is loud and often limited. All Demon Slayer crows are intelligent, look similar, and speak the same manner. However, each has limitations depending on its owner.

8. Giyū Tomioka

Giyuu Tomioka is the Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps and one of the highest-ranking combatants in the group. Despite being a Hashira, Giyu does not consider himself in such a position even though he is excellent at Water Breathing.

Giyu is a stoic character and appears unbothered all the time. His personality is more reserved, and he has a strong sense of justice. When other Demon Slayers show mercy towards some demons, Giyu never hesitates when killing a demon. He only showed mercy to Nezuko but after seeing her protect Tanjiro.

9. Sakonji Urokodaki

Sakonji Urokodaki was once a Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. He retired as a Hashira after playing a crucial role in cultivating the Water Breathing Technique. Furthermore, Urokodaki trained many slayers, including Giyu and Tanjiro.

Sakonji is an older man perceived by others as moody and stern. Many people know nothing about his past, but he was once a Demon Slayer during his youth. As a trainer, he pushes his students beyond limits, cares for them profoundly, and thinks of them as family.

10. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is the Insect Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. After a demon killed her parents, she joined the slayers and swore to protect her sister and others from suffering the same fate. The series portrays Shinobu as a coolheaded person regardless of her challenges.

She is also bright, cheerful, and enjoys teasing others. Shinobu’s personality sometimes makes her want to get along with demons. However, she is cruel towards them and even tries killing Nezuko but stops after hearing about her family’s story.

11. Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku is the Flame Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. He inherited the Flame Hashira title from his father and has used it to become an honourable person whose mission is to protect the weak. The series portrays Kyojuro as a cheerful person with a moral code.

He loves his family and shows great respect towards his father. But despite his cheerful nature, he is aggressive, and even other demons acknowledge his strengths. Kyojuro displays immense stamina and endurance whenever he fights, which helps him defeat many demons.

12. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is the Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. She has denser muscles that make her possess superhuman strength but is still flexible whenever she fights. Mitsuri joined the demon slayers to search for a husband stronger than her. However, her physical properties have made her search even more challenging.

The series portrays Mitsuri as an emotional, cheerful, and passionate person. Although she has a gentle and innocent demeanour, Mitsuri does not show mercy to any demons. Instead, she is serious about the mission of destroying all demons.

Since the onset, Demon Slayer characters have proven powerful, resourceful, interesting, and entertaining. The series focused more on character development, thus ensuring that viewers become part of it. The characters have also become memorable and have made it easier to follow the plot line.

