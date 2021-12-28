Who is Abraham Quintanilla? Everything you need to know about Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's father
If you love Latino music, you've probably heard of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. She was a gifted singer-songwriter who was murdered at the height of her career. However, not much is known about her father, Abraham Quintanilla, who was the brains behind the star's success. So, who is he, and what does he do?
Who is Abraham Quintanilla? He is a singer, songwriter, and producer from the United States. Abraham is a household name In the Polka, Doo-Wop, and Tejano music genres. He has been active in the music industry from 1957 up to now.
Abraham Quintanilla's profile summary
- Full name: Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr.
- Date of birth: February 20, 1939
- Age: 82 years old (as of 2022)
- Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S.
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mexican
- Religion: Christian
- Height in feet: 5'10"
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Marcella Samora
- Children: 3
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, producer
- Years active: 1957– present
- Labels: Falcon, J.W. Fox, Bernal, Epitome
- Net worth: $10 million
Early life
Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr was born on February 20, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Abraham Gonzalez Quintanilla Sr and Maria Tereza Calderon. He is 82 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
Isaac is the middle child in a family of six siblings. He attended Roy Miller High school, where he dropped out to pursue a career in music.
Career
Abraham began his career in high school in the group the Gumdrops in 1956. The group consisted of him and his fellow schoolmates. The group later changed their name to the Los Dinos.
In 1959, the band released their first single, So Hard to Tell, on the J.W. Fox label, owned by Johnny Herrera. The single became a classic hit on local radio station KEYS. The group released more hits like Give Me One Chance, Twistin Irene, Ride Your Pony and Lover's Holiday.
They even recorded cover songs of The Beatles, Ray Stephens, Johnny Tillotson, Tommy Roe, Sam & Dave and the Five Americans.
In October 1961, Abraham took a break from music. He was drafted into the military, serving until November 28, 1963. After that, he rejoined the band again, creating songs for five more years.
By 1969, the band's popularity began to decline, with record sales going down. As a result, Quintanilla quit the band and pursued other ventures.
Abraham has had a decorated career and has featured in many projects and productions. Below is a compilation of his production and directing credits.
- Selena: The Series (TV Series) as the executive producer –2020
- Selena, Su ultimo adios (TV Movie documentary) as the executive producer –2013
- Selena Remembered (Video) as the executive producer –1997
- Selena as the executive producer –1997
- Selena ¡VIVE! as director –2005
- Selena: Greatest Hits (Video) as director –2003
- All-Star Cast: Viviras Selena (Music Video) as director –1997
Personal life
Abraham is a family man with three children and a wife. He met his wife in October 1961 while on active duty at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. So, who is Abraham Quintanilla's wife? Her name is Marcella Samora, and they have been married since June 8, 1963.
Abraham Quintanilla's children
The singer has three children, "A.B." Quintanilla III, born on December 13, 1963; Suzette Michelle Quintanilla, born on June 29, 1967; and Selena-Quintanilla-Pérez, born on April 16, 1971.
Is Abraham Quintanilla still married?
Yes. As of 2021, Abraham is still married to his wife, Marcella Samora.
Who is Abraham to Selena?
Abraham is Selena-Quintanilla-Pérez's father. He also has two other children, A.B and Suzette, who together with Selena formed the group Selena y Los Dinos.
He natured her talent after noticing her singing prowess while teaching his oldest child A.B, to play the guitar.
Selena went on to become a superstar. She was signed by Jose Behar, the former head of Sony Music Latin, on Capitol/EMI. She went on to win the 1993 Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American Album for Selena Live!
In addition, her 1994 album, Amor Prohibido, became the best-selling Latin album. It was certified 20 times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
What happened to Selena?
On March 31, 1995, Abraham's youngest child, Selena, was murdered. Her murderer was the president of the Serena Fan Club, friend and manager of Selena's boutiques, Yolanda Saldivar.
Yolanda Saldivar shot Selena after an altercation, and she ended up bleeding to death while being taken to the hospital.
What is Abraham Quintanilla doing now?
In 2021, Abraham released his memoir A Father's Dream: My Family's Journey in Music. He has also been involved in producing content that features the life of his daughter, Selena.
What is Abraham Quintanilla's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Latino star is worth $10 million. His sources of income include music, film production and film directing.
Abraham Quintanilla Jr is well-known in the Latin music industry. Some know him as Selena's dad, while others know him for his music. His path to stardom has not been easy, but he is living proof that perseverance and hard work pay off.
