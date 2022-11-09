Media General's TV anchor, Berla Mundi, has insisted she should not be called a celebrity

She made the rather unexpected remarks after a fan of her replied her tweet asking why a 'celebrity' like her still takes taxi

This was in response to a tweet she made earlier, complaining about the new price hikes in taxi fares which has affected her recent trip

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and influencer, Berla Mundi, has asserted that she is not a celebrity in a tweet that has amazed many netizens.

While many people of her caliber strive hard to maintain the tag of a celebrity, Berla insists that she is only a young lady who happens to be on TV and takes public transport on a regular basis.

It all started after she posted a tweet complaining about how much she had to pay for a recent trip.

"Taxi from 37 Total filling station to TV3 office cost me Ghc20 . Time to start walking ," she said.

After making the post, a netizen called Agbla Prosper asked how a celebrity like Berla boards taxi. His words on the handle @khation1 were:

But the thing is how is a celebrity like you picking taxi

To this statement, Berla said:

I'm not a celebrity sir. I'm just a young Ghanaian lady on TV who also picks taxis and used to pick trotro too.

