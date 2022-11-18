A heartbroken young man appears to have gotten many sad and at the same time others very entertained on social media

A recent Facebook video captured him in his feeling rolling on the ground and crying his heart out while calling the name of his loved one

Some Ghanaians who saw the video were surprised to see that the man is wailing instead of counting it all joy that the burden of caring for another person has been laid off

A video of a young man struggling to calm down the pain he is feeling in his heart has recently got many consoling him while others made fun of him.

Emotional young man crying, pretty lady pointing her fingers Photo credit: GHpage news/Facebook, Edson Souza

Source: Getty Images

The Facebook video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of GHpage News had the man laying on the bare floor in the open as he cried out while calling out the name Akua. Onlookers were heart attempting to console him and reassuring him that he would find another person, but that still did not console him.

The hilarious yet sad video garnered a lot of social media reactions. At the time of this publication, close to 3,200 reactions with 2,100 comments and 124,000 views have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to video of the heartbroken man crying bitterly

Ibn Abdul NzoYiri commented:

I dont understand some men at all, under this economic hardship and a burden is released on you, you won't thank your God, you are there crying. Love is not for the poor masses

Richard Asiedu wrote:

I feel your pain yesterday my woman papabi broke heart I didn't expect it coming ooo so I say mak I chest up I laugh saaaaaa sleep I didn't know I slept self I think the guy his own pass my own

Ann Vel replied:

If you are dating someone, find out how that person was raised. A lot of people were not raised on love....they were raised on "SURVIVAL" and that is why you see many men and women not being able to love properly. People that were hurt end up hurting other people..

From Frank Appiah:

Aaaaaaa akwah weii paaaa, you must thank God for the devil has living you, didn't you know that God has saved you form the lion women, this days if a woman live you, you must thanks for the economy in Ghana that AKUA has lived you

The full video has been linked below;

Heartbreak: Ghanaian Man Weeps Over Horrifying Treatment From Ex-Wife After Their Marriage Collapsed (Video)

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a Ghanaian man living with a disability broke down in tears while narrating the inhumane treatment he received from his former wife and daughter after their marriage hit the rocks.

In an interview on Oyerepa FM, he disclosed that although he built a house for his ex-wife, she never moved in to sleep there.

The man painstakingly recounted that he now sleeps on the floor after his ex-wife came for the bed in the house and a cloth she gifted him after her father died at Sankore in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh