What does "Get Your Pink Back" mean? The phrase's history and meaning explained

Motherhood is difficult, and juggling a mother's life with work makes it even harder. Many mothers lose themselves in the process, while others lose their minds and self-worth due to sleep deprivation and the numerous changes taking place in their bodies. Due to this, internet sensation Lindsey Gurk developed an amazing campaign titled "Get Your Pink Back." Learn more about the campaign and its origin.

The 'Get Your Pink Back' campaign was started by the TikToker Lindsey to inspire mothers raising toddlers. Photo: @LindseyGurkOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Get Your Pink Back is a great campaign encouraging mothers struggling to raise young children while dealing with daily challenges. The campaign was inspired by the life of flamingos, who tend to lose their pink colours right after chicklets are born.

Get Your Pink Back origin

The "Get Your Pink Back" campaign was started by American TikTok star Lindsey Gurk to encourage mothers to improve their self-esteem and self-care. According to Lindsey, mothers always have difficulty caring for their children and managing their careers.

Get your pink back is a story of hope and encouragement. It highlights the ability to see the light through the darkness and the strength to trust, even during times of struggle. Lindsey Gurk noticed that flamingos lose their pink colour while caring for their young ones, but later on, they regain the beautiful pink colour.

What is the story behind "Get Your Pink Back"?

The "Get Your Pink Back" phrase was invented by Lindsey Gurk, who likened the busy life of a mom to that of a flamingo when raising their young ones. Do female flamingos lose their pink? Flamingo moms lose the beautiful pink colour in their feathers while taking care of their young because they use up their energy and food for their kids.

The pink colour of the flamingos is due to the carotenoid pigment. When these birds are nursing, this pigment is mostly consumed by the young ones through their crop milk, turning their colour to dull grey. Later, when the chicklet grows, it regains its pink colour.

Lindsey found the comparison because it was equally challenging for her to share her content on TikTok while caring for her two babies.

um It's actually kind of strange I got an invite from uh a friend of mine Cassidy. At the time I had never met her in person, and she was celebrating her birthday in Nashville. So it's not something I would normally do, but my husband's like "you should go you haven't had a girls trip you haven't really done much this year."

She continued;

So I was like "all right I'm gonna go," and it was at that meeting with these women I heard the story about flamingos this fun fact that flamingos can sometimes lose their pink colouring male and female when they're raising their young because so much of their food and their energy goes to their children...their chicks, but eventually they get it back and we're all kind of sitting around the lunch table like oh my gosh I want my pink back, I feel like I'm getting it back.

By then, her firstborn child was two years old, and the secondborn was just a few weeks old when she started sharing TikTok videos. It was a chaotic situation that looked like a flamingo losing its beautiful pink colour while caring for their young ones.

What does "Get Your Pink Back" mean?

What does it mean for a mom to get her pink back? Getting your pink back as a mother means that you go through the process of raising the kids without losing yourself. This involves letting yourself be and allowing change in your life. Many women struggle to hold on to their former selves, but this is never a success.

Change is inevitable with the arrival of a child; you have to allow yourself the grace to grow and become this new person. Children can speed up that change within you, making you feel deeply and love more fiercely. Children teach you to live in the moment; a precious gift mothers should embrace.

Lindsey Gurk's "Get Your Pink Back" campaign

Lindsey Gurk's "Get Your Pink Back" campaign teaches you that it is important to take care of yourself even as you go through the process. The campaign has also inspired her clothing line, where she sells T-shirts with the tagline and a picture of flamingos on them. Both genders can wear the merchandise, and you can find all the information on her Instagram account.

Who is Lindsey Gurk?

Lindsey Gurk is a social media sensation and a mother known for the humorous skits she often shares on her TikTok and Instagram accounts. However, she gained more fame due to her "Get Your Pink Back" campaign. She has over 3.8 million followers on TikTok and over 1.4 million followers on her Instagram account at the time of this writing

Additionally, she has more than 1.64 thousand subscribers on her YouTube account. In addition to being an entertainer, she is a journalist and has hosted TV shows about entertainment and lifestyle, such as Las Vegas Now and MORE Access Weekend. Lindsey lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, between 2011 and 2022.

The phrase "Get Your Pink Back" is a slogan that means to allow yourself to go through the process, and eventually, you will regain yourself. Lindsey Gurk started the campaign to encourage mothers who feel that everything is falling apart in their lives.

