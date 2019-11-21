Ghana School of Law fees, courses, address, application

The Ghana School of Law (GSLAW) was founded by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the country's first president. Nkrumah recognized the need for lawyers and legal practitioners to serve the region. The institution was established in 1958 to address the increasing demand for legal expertise. Since then, the institution has held the status of a prestigious legal education centre in Ghana and beyond. As a premier institution, many students are interested in Ghana School of Law fees, courses, and the application process.

Most people consider law a noble profession, and there is undoubtedly a higher demand for lawyers in Ghana. The number of new students looking to study at the Ghana School of Law (GSLAW) has risen exponentially. This is a testament to the institution's excellence in professional legal training and research. It is a leading law school in Ghana and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ghana School of Law fees schedule

The Ghana School of Law governing council releases the fees for every academic session. Freshers are expected to pay an upfront fee of GHS 13,200. The school accepts pay in instalments. If you want to enrol in a law course, you can contact the institution to inquire about its current fee structure.

Ghana School of Law courses

The Ghana School of Law focuses on professional legal training rather than undergraduate law degrees. They offer two academic programmes:

1. Statutory programme

This two-year programme is for bachelor of law graduates from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Kumasi), and other council-approved universities.

The course covers different legal topics and is split into two parts.

Part I:

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

Civil Procedure

Company and Commercial Practice

Criminal Procedure

Law of Evidence

Law Practice Management and Legal Accountancy

Part II:

Advocacy & Legal Ethics

Conveyancing and Drafting

Family Law and Practice

Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes

After completing the PLC, students become Barristers at Law and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Ghana. If they fail any exams, they can retake them the following year.

2. Non-statutory programme

This is a six-month professional certificate course in criminal prosecution and litigation. The program aims to bridge the gap between basic legal practice training provided to prosecutors and high-level professional legal education for defence counsel.

The course is expected to increase these officers' confidence, allowing them to perform better when preparing and prosecuting criminal cases. The course content focuses on:

Sources of Ghana's Law

General principles of criminal liability

General defences

Parties to a crime

Domestic disputes

Offences against children and other vulnerable persons

Indecent assault

Sexual offences

Procurement and abduction

Ghana School of Law entry requirements

To become a Barrister and Solicitor in Ghana, you must pass the Ghana School of Law's professional law course entrance exam. Those eligible include:

Ghanaian LLB graduates: This includes graduates from public and private universities approved by the relevant authorities.

This includes graduates from public and private universities approved by the relevant authorities. Foreign LLB graduates: Holders of law degrees from the UK, Canada, the US, and other common law countries are eligible if they pass specific subjects in their LLB program.

Holders of law degrees from the UK, Canada, the US, and other common law countries are eligible if they pass specific subjects in their LLB program. Lawyers from other common law jurisdictions: This course is also open to qualified lawyers from countries with legal systems similar to Ghana's, especially if there's a reciprocity agreement.

Additional admission to the Ghana School of Law requirements include:

All applicants must have completed their legal training program (LPC/BL/BVC/BPTC) and hold valid practice certificates.

Specific LLB subjects studied may vary but should cover core legal areas like Contract, Criminal, and Property Law.

How to apply online

Applicants are exclusively required to submit their applications through the Ghana School of Law's online application portal. Follow the steps below to make your online application.

The first step is to obtain a bank draft of GH¢550.00 payable to the Board of Legal Education from any bank. Present the bank draft to the accounts office at either Ghana School of Law (Makola) or Kumasi Campus (ICIL Building) at KNUST to receive the PIN and Serial Number. Access the online application forms by visiting the admission website using the PIN and Serial Number. Upload all mandatory documents, including passport pictures, and respond to all questions during the online application process.

Ghana School of Law student portal

The student portal allows students to access their academic records and course materials. Follow the steps below to access the student portal:

Visit the official Ghana School of Law website. Click on "Student Information Portal". Sign in using your student email and password.

Who is the director of the Ghana School of Law?

The current director of the Ghana School of Law is Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong. He assumed the position on April 1, 2022.

Which school is best for law in Ghana?

Ghana boasts no fewer than 12 accredited law schools. Aspiring lawyers must, first and foremost, qualify with an LLB degree from an accredited law school. However, the Ghana School of Law is the premier institution that offers the Professional Law Course.

How many years is law school in Ghana?

Becoming a lawyer in Ghana typically requires 3 to 4 years to earn a first degree (LLB) from an accredited law school. Next, you will need a two-year post-LLB law degree in any of Ghana's accredited law schools.

Where is the Ghana School of Law located?

The GSLAW main campus is located at Makola, Accra, Ghana. Due to increased interest in the school, the institution has added more campuses as shown below.

Campus Location Main campus Independence avenue – Makola Greenhill campus GIMPA Law Faculty UPSA campus UPSA campus Kumasi campus ICIL building

If you are looking to contact the institution physically or via telephone and email, here are the Ghana School of Law addresses and contact details:

Physical location: Makola, Accra, Ghana.

Makola, Accra, Ghana. Postal address: P.O. Box GP 179

P.O. Box GP 179 Telephone number: (+233)-302-663246 / (+233)-302-664822

(+233)-302-663246 / (+233)-302-664822 Email address: enquiries@gslaw.edu.gh

The Ghana School of Law fees are manageable. The school is one of the most recognized institutions in Ghana, offering students high-quality and applicable knowledge for future success in legal matters.

