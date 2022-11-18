A large bowl of fresh tomatoes selling at an extremely affordable price has recently got many wowed on social media

A seller revealed that although the vegetable has been priced at GH₵40, they still struggle to sell it in their village

The young man who was filming the market woman expressed his surprise when he found out something that cheap is not easily sold off

In the current Ghanaian economy, where foodstuff prices are extremely high, especially in the urban areas, a Ghanaian young woman living in a village has recently lamented her struggle to sell vegetables where she finds herself.

Market women with one carrying a basin of tomatoes surprised an elderly woman Photo credit: Kofi Nyarko/Facebook, drbimages

Source: Getty Images

A Facebook video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Kofi Nyarko Osei had the woman explaining that a big basin full of fresh tomatoes is being sold for GH₵40 in her town. Still, even at that amount, people are unwilling to purchase.

She also shared that a bunch of plantain goes for just GH₵5. Upon hearing that, the man who was recording them shouted in disbelief. Many reactions have been racked up since the clip surfaced. Over 110,000 views with 776 comments and 3,100 likes have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to the basin of tomatoes selling for Ghc40

Bismark Kusi commented:

I wish you should have bought some and take to the city. By the time it gets to the market centre, most of them will be spoilt. In business, normal lost is an expense so those that spoilt needs to be paid by the consumer . So adding transportation and other expenses, it needs to be sold at a hgh price.

Seth Ashitey suggested:

Please buy the tomatoes and go and sell it in Accra. Don't talk too much.

Ernest Achieno Kamenya wrote:

If you are starting life, live at the country side, and when on pension too, live at the country side.

Godwin Ablordepey asked:

Why don't you ask them how much is transportation and loading fee from there to Accra?

From Alberta Korkor Abbey:

Will the tomatoes fly to Accra and Kumasi, do you even know how long it will take for it to get to it’s destination, again will it get there in its original form? Please let’s be rational in our judgement

Tabiri Stephen replied:

The woman said the transportation is cost than the foodstuffs because in and out cost 100gh so now what are we going to do about it ?

The full video has been linked below;

