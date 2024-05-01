The photos of one chief and landguard, Benlord Ababio, went viral on social media after he was arrested by the police

This comes after it was alleged that he gunned down a military officer at Millennium City, Kasoa

Many people were unhappy with the actions of the chief such that they shared ways on how he should be dealt with

The photo of one chief who allegedly gunned down a military officer in his car at Millennium City, Kasoa, has gone viral after his arrest.

Photo of the chief who allegedly gunned down a military officer surfaced online

The photos of the chief, who is now the prime suspect in the alleged shooting of the military, have surfaced online. In one of the photos, the chief, known as Benlord Ababio, was in handcuffs.

In another photo, the suspect of the crime was seen in his chieftaincy regalia as he smiled and posed in his selfie.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident of the military officer lying helpless in his car after being shot has gone viral.

Below are the photos of the chief who allegedly gunned down a military officer.

Reactions of Ghanaians seeing the photo of the chief who allegedly gunned down a military officer over land dispute

Many Ghanaians were unhappy about the actions of the chief, who allegedly murdered a military officer.

Many people wanted him to be executed, while others shared other grievous means of how he should be dealt with.

Below are selected opinions from social media users:

bikini_shop___ said:

Where anger has led him hhmmm

mr.derek_clark said:

As them catch am them still go beat us? ‍♂️

maame_yaa_akuffo said:

I think his body should be cut into pieces , and be fed to the lions in the zoos, I’m sure they are also facing economical crises ‍♀️

iam_mariogh said:

He need sto be dealt with see his face

nine_welt said:

Ghana police Dey force waaaa

samuelwhyte_ said:

This one should be shot and killed in broad daylight on camera so people can stop putting the laws into their own hands…

chocolatevanillatrap said:

Execution asap

sakyi.adams said:

U don’t have to show his pic pls don’t kill him cut him into pieces

mojoways__ said:

If you kill someone, you are supposed to be killed too

Kasoa: Military officer shot dead over land dispute case

YEN.com.gh reported that a military officer had been gunned down in Kasoa following a confrontation with occupants of land he and his friends bought.

According to reports, the military officers had earlier reported the encroachment on their land to the Millenium City Police Command, but no action had been taken.

In an attempt to escalate the matter, one Nana Ben, a sub-chief in the area, opened fire on the officers' vehicle, killing one.

