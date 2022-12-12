A caring father got many people's attention with a video showing him tending to his daughter's natural hair

After bathing his baby, the man wore her clothes and settled down to make her hair into beautiful cornrows

Many social media users who reacted to the video wondered how he was able to make the hair with so much ease

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A short video shared by a father, @wakaman96, has got many praising his parenting skill after he showed how he took care of his daughter.

In a sweet video posted on TikTok, the man captured the moment he bathed the kid, dressed her up and tended to the girl's hair.

Many people loved how calm the baby was. Photo source: TikTok/@wakaman96

Source: UGC

Father plaits baby's hair

Before plaiting her hair into cornrows, he took his time to wash it. After washing, he moisturised the hair to soften it before combing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The way he handled the strands of hair shows he must have been plaiting the baby's hair for a long time.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

Official queen Emmy said:

"Ur princess is so beautiful."

franciscanutsudji1 said:

"Wow love you Dad."

favour said:

"The man that marry this girl later in the future will sweat oooo."

Pickydammy said:

"Kudos to ur daughter for her patience."

Faith~Kim said:

"See the way she was calm while making her hair, it can never be my baby sister."

user68031680450 said:

"You look so beautiful wow God be with you and your father too."

littlemisskay100600 said:

"If my future hubby can't make hair like this I dey go my mama house."

Woman dresses baby up

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, @damilaremariam, shared a cute clip of her child all dressed up.

The kid had a nice spec and crocs on as she posed while resting on a pillow on the bed. The woman called the kid her "daddy's main chick".

Many people who watched the video said that the kid posed like children who are not paying bills in the home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng