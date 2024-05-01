20-year-old Fatawu Issahaku has been named the Young Men's Player of the Season by his club Leicester City

This comes after the team grabbed the championship title this season and secured their promotion to the EPL

Ghanaians couldn't control their joy as news of Isahakau's strides surfaced online

The Ghanaian winger who plays for Leicester City has simply been a breath of fresh air for Leicester City this season.

The 20-year-old professional footballer, with his explosive style of play, has registered 20 goal involvements and created 30 big chances propelling his team to win the the EFL Championship title.

The team recently honoured Issahaku for his impressive first debut, which was when he joined the team on loan from Sporting CP.

Fatawu Issahaku receiving his award Photo source: X/FatawuIssahaku, X/ShabbanMohammed

Leicester rewards Fatawu Issahaku

Leicester City Football Club has bestowed Fatawu Issahaku the Young Player of the Season award.

The player shared a photo of his plaque adorned in a traditional outfit from his hometown, Tamale, in the Northern region. Remninscing on his humble beginnings back in Tamale, the player said:

It was an honour and a privilege to receive this amazing award. I want to thank my team mate and the managements for their support and encouragement throughout the season,and all the foxes .I am so grateful to everyone who has always been a part of my journey.thank you

While scores of fans talked about the young player of the season's cultural outfit, others recounted his hard-working journey to the top from the top.

His performance has earned him plaudits from top Ghanaian sports personalities, including BBC reporter George Addo Jr and legendary footballer Asamoah Gyan.

Ghanaians react to Fatawu Issahaku's win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they share their thoughts about Issakau's new award and his future.

@BoadisenJnr said:

Alhamdulillah always bro. Congrats super star

@bonesdoxa wrote:

Congratulations champ your outfit is on point a real Ghana boy Africa is proud of you

@Eli_Fearless1 added:

It is the outfit for me. Representing his homeland in a special way on a very special occasion, having received a very very special award. This is reward for hardwork, determination and a never-give-up spirit. The AFCON 'snup' has finally paid off. Congrats

Issahaku cleberates like Gyan after scoring his but hattrick

Earlier, YEN.com reported that Fatawu Issahaku had scored his first hat trick against Southampton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the EFL Championship as Leicester won five nill.

To mark the unprecedented milestone, the Ghanaian international, who's on loan at Leicester, did Asamoah Gyan's iconic celebration in front of Southampton.

