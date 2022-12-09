A young Nigerian lady has in a video caught the attention of a customer who came to the hotel where she works

The man kept looking at her after she had served him a bottle of water because he could not resist her beauty

Many people who watched the video praised the lady's beauty as some wanted to know where her workplace is

A Nigerian man, @king_kola77, has got many people talking on social media after he shared a video of a beautiful lady who served him in a hotel.

He could not resist looking at the beautiful lady after she gave him a bottle of water. While she was making her way out, he still kept his eyes on her.

Many people who watched the video said that the waitress is indeed pretty. Photo source: TikTok/@king_kola77

Pretty hotel waitress

Immediately the lady noticed he was staring at her, she quickly "ran" out and shut the door behind her.

Many social media users who watched the video agreed that the waitress is indeed pretty as they asked for the hotel name.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

K.I.D said:

"Na bottle water you buy you wan come carry full human go house. Fear GOD."

princewill802 said:

"Catch dem young,dem go still misbehave."

highway said:

"She quickly ran out before the devil will use you."

Preety Sunshine636 said:

"Is like i will apply for this work maybe my future husband's will see me from there u people have been doing this type of video."

Micon hnd said:

"You go wan order water tire that day."

kelvinsmith2111 asked:

"Bro which hotel?"

osasgaza said:

"I know this Girl, the Elder brother na Gym instructor."

Rapid Ace said:

"Abeg where be this make I come buy my own bottle water."

