Famous male dancer Dancegod Lloyd is trending online after rocking a stylish black suit in a viral video

Dancegod Lloyd walked funnily while rocking expensive black shoes to complete his look

Some social media users have commented on Dancegod Lloyd's hilarious video on Instagram

Ghanaian dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly called Dancegod Lloyd, has shared a video of himself in a corporate ensemble that has become the talk of the town.

The talented dancer looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt styled with a one-button jacket and matching black trousers.

Dancegod Lloyd rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @dancegodlloyd

Source: Instagram

As he stepped out, Dancegod Lloyd wore white socks and black pointed shoes to complete his dashing look

Dancegod Lloyd maintained his signature dreadlocks hairstyle and rocked designer black sunglasses.

Watch the video below;

Dancegod Lloyd and Sarkodie look dashing in kente ensembles

BET award winners Sarkodie and Dancegod Lloyd looked ethereal in colourful kente ensembles as they featured in King Promise's music video.

Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, accessorised his look with an expensive gold jewellery set.

Check out the photos below;

Some media users have commented on Dancegod Lloyd's classy suit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

seblina82 stated:

U should wear suits more

yhaw_thurzdaes stated:

This one na Asafo powerless

Gigboy stated:

When they say dancers don’t wear suits me:

Nqobiledanseur stated:

u look GOOOOOODTTTT, though

Kofijam stated:

Dacuda walkings

iam_officialsppychon stated:

Player!

Abdallahnima stated:

Flex on them bro

bonnyoster.52 stated:

This suit looks good on you DGL❤️

Shmurdaflick stated:

Dancegod always on point he is the

bolaray6885 stated:

Why you dey walk like someone take give you for your trumu self ‍♂️

osikanii_luxury stated:

Give them

01ceekay stated:

The white is proof he's a dancer. Have you forgotten M.J.

3phya_kookie stated:

Aawwnnn we love to see this

Dancegod Lloyd Dances With Stanbic Bank Staff In Their Office, Video Warms Hearts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dancegod Lloyd, who got into a heated dance battle with several gregarious employees.

To the delight of observers, the joyful bank employees danced briskly while dressed in formal workplace attire and went toe to toe with Dancegod.

Some social media users have commented on the lovely video posted by Stanbic Bank on their TikTok page.

Source: YEN.com.gh