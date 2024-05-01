The New Patriotic Party has jumped to the defence of the MP accused of bribing election officials

The Deputy General Secretary of the NPP argued that the money given by the MP was out of generosity

The National Democratic Congress, however, called for the arrest of the MP and described the incident as shameful

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has downplayed the bribery allegations involving the Kwadaso MP, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, and two temporary Electoral Commission (EC) staff during the Ejisu by-election.

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, argued that the money given by the MP was out of generosity.

Kingsley Nyarko. Source: Prof Kingsley Nyarko

Source: Facebook

Mohammed also argued that the gesture did not affect the outcome of the elections.

“I don’t think that it is a crime if someone gives money to EC officials to buy lunch. I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.

A widely circulated video showed Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table in front of the EC officials.

The National Democratic Congress, however, called for the arrest of the MP.

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Mustapha Gbande said it was a shame the legislator was implicated in an alleged bribe and said he needed to face the law.

EC reveals identity of officials engaged in alleged bribery

The Electoral Commission has released the identities of the personnel implicated in alleged corruption during the Ejisu by-election.

The alleged bribe occurred at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station in the Ejisu constituency.

The two officials have been identified as Regina Serwaa, the Ballot Issuer and George Sasu, the Presiding Officer.

As the Electoral Commission probed the incident, the two officials were withdrawn from the electoral process.

Akufo-Addo confronts earlier rigging claims

YEN.com.gh reported President Nana Akufo-Addo responded to vote-rigging claims ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

Akufo-Addo criticised the Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who made the claims.

The president of Ghana was speaking during the final rally at Ejisu ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh