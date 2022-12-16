A Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after he advised men to marry women who are financially stable and are working

In a video on TikTok, he opined that men should ensure that their fiancée has GH₵100,000 in their account before they marry them

He also admonished men to focus more on their business and jobs rather than being in a haste to marry

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, @paddlemore advised men not to marry any woman who does not have GH₵100,000 in her bank account.

Ghanaian man warns bachelors not to choose a wife who is financially unstable Photo credit@paddlemore/TikTok @George Shelley /GettyImages

Source: UGC

His reason is that in this modern era, wives also support their husbands financially hence it is prudent that they have well-paid jobs well in order to deliver on that mandate.

He also urged men not to rush into marriage but endeavour to work hard and build a successful business career.

The daring utterances by the man have sparked huge reactions among netizens who watched to the video.

Some netizens who saw the video commended the man for his advice whereas also disagreed with his assertion.

quophi aristo

my life coach your helping me to take a good decision 4 mine life thanks my boss

user2490309582117

A single room and 1 car is enough

samuelboakye435

100 true, I’ve already make this mistake and I’ve deeply regretted, how I wish I met dis message earlier. God bless u so much boss, Bitter Truth

Mark Adjei673

Bro you are making real sense

Source: YEN.com.gh