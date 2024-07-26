Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26

The musician held a graduation lunch to celebrate his new achievement at the African Regent hotel

The event was attended by a host of Ghanaian celebrities, including actress Joselyn Dumas, who had a special moment with Stonebwoy

Award-winning actress Joselyn Dumas was among a list of celebrities who went to support Stonebwoy at his graduation lunch in Accra.

Joselyn Dumas interacts with Stonebwoy at his graduation lunch. Photo source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas congratulates Stonebwoy at his graduation lunch

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on his Instagram page, Joselyn Dumas made a surprise appearance at Stonebwoy's graduation lunch event in a glamorous outfit.

The actress hugged Stonebwoy and exchanged pleasantries with him upon her arrival at the event. Joselyn Dumas and Stonebwoy beamed with smiles as they posed for a photoshoot before the actress congratulated him for his academic milestone.

Stonebwoy graduated with second-class honours from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The musician held the graduation lunch event at the luxurious African Regent Hotel to celebrate his recent academic achievement.

Stonebwoy's family, including his wife, Dr Louisa, his two children, Jidula and Janam and his father, G.T.K Noble Satekla, were all present at the private event, which was strictly by invitation. His friends, including those in the entertainment industry, were also present to celebrate him.

Below is the video of Joselyn Dumas congratulating Stonebwoy:

Ghanaians hail Joselyn Dumas and Stonebwoy

The video of Joselyn Dumas congratulating Stonebwoy sparked many reactions from social media users who flooded the comment section. Many of them praised the two celebrities. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.

@wisdom_korblah commented:

"Get money ooh guys. Cos a lot more graduated from same class with him but how many are being celebrated at the moment?"

@angie_sitso commented:

"Stone look so clean."

@ahmmed_simmonds commented:

"Eii this woman na goddess ooo❤️."

@lilythebossdiva commented:

"Stonebwoy’s growth over the years is just so beautiful to watch! He has grown into such a classy man with lots of dignity 👏 I love that for him 👏👏👏."

@urprettypee commented:

"@joselyn_dumas de3 she is beautiful ooh. Obaa papabi ❤️❤️❤️."

@yujinspeaks commented:

"@joselyn_dumas really fiiiine😍😍."

Stonebwoy's sisters present a touching gift to him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's sisters presented him with a framed painting.

His younger sister said the painting symbolised Stonebwoy as a tree, with the many branches being the endless number of lives he has touched.

Stonebwoy, impressed by his family's gesture, hailed his sisters, especially the older one, for bearing the responsibility of their late mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh