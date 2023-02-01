A lady who has been working as a maid in Lebanon said that on the day she ended her contract, her passport was nowhere to be found

The lady stated that the same man who could not locate her international passport was the one who took it from her

Many people who were in a similar situation gave her tips on how she could escape the problem

A young lady, @zibaby237, working as a housemaid in Lebanon has gone on TikTok to share the horrible experience she had with her male boss.

The lady said that after her contract was done with the boss, the man said he could not find her passport.

She said that her passport could not be found after her contract was done. Photo source: TikTok/@zibaby237

Passport goes missing

According to her, the man took her passport the same day she arrived in the foreign country. Sensing his dishonesty, the lady came online to seek help.

Many people who have had the same experience as hers hoped she gets out of the terrible situation soon.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Okeke Christiana said:

"Lebanon? Una dey try..stay safe."

Honest Hustle Design said:

"That is why before you leave you file a lost or stolen passport and get a second one for a back up."

imina127 said:

"Mine is in her bag everyday she takes it out and bring it I pray it get missing oneday she will feel me."

Theresa Bella20 said:

"Disturb them until they all help in searching for it."

The Governor said:

"Why do they take your passports its against the law."

mario said:

"File it lost and go to the ambassador... they will take u back home free of charge."

Mimi said:

"Why dont they just tell you they will miss you and if you can add more months for work instead of saying they dont know where your passport is."

