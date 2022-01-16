Twilight has released several films in its franchise. The first Twilight film came out in 2008 and enjoyed a lot of commercial success. At the same time, it generated a passionate fanbase of largely teenage girls obsessed with it not because of the storyline and the books but also with the actors, especially Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. The two actors were a couple in real life, making the film even more intense and worth watching. Now that the films are on Netflix, you have to watch them in order. So, what is the order of the Twilight movies?

The Twilight film series is one of the easiest to follow. That is because all the release dates coincide with the timeline and the events in the book. However, one challenge most people face with Twilight is that they do not know how to keep the titles in the line. But the good news is that unlike other films with complex stories, you can watch Twilight based on its release date and understand the entire plotline. But what is the order of the Twilight movies, and when did the saga begin?

When did Twilight come out?

The first Twilight movie came out on 17 November 2008 in Los Angeles and was theatrically released on 21 November 2008. The film was the first in the saga based on the novels written by Stephanie Meyers.

How many Twilight movies are there? Since 2008, there have only been five Twilight movies. However, the number of Twilight books has been five, namely:

Twilight (2005)

(2005) New Moon (2006)

(2006) Eclipse (2007)

(2007) Breaking Dawn (2008)

(2008) Midnight Sun (2020)

The novel, Breaking Dawn (2008) produced two Twilight movies - The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012). However, there has not been a screen adaptation of the fifth book, Midnight Sun (2020).

What is the order of the Twilight movies?

The Twilight movie franchise is available for streaming on Netflix. You require a monthly subscription to access the films. What are the 5 Twilight movies? The five movies in the Twilight series are:

1. Twilight (2008)

Twilight is the first movie in the Twilight franchise released in 2008. As the first film based on the order of Twilight movies, it introduces the audiences to the main character Bella Swan. Bella is a mature high school student who relocates to Forks to live with her father after her mother divorced and remarried.

She then meets the handsome Edward Cullen and gets fascinated by him. But Edward has a dark secret that only his family knows. The two fall in love. However, Edward understands that falling deeper than that would put Bella and those close to her in danger. Bella refuses to leave Edward and learns his secret that he is a vampire, has blood-thirsty needs, and could kill her anytime.

What follows next is a relationship between a human and a vampire. But what the two young lovers do not know is that their problems are about to start. Will their bond last, or is it a pipe dream that could spell doom to their unending passion?

2. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon is the second Twilight movie released in 2009. The second series follows the events of the first. In this instalment, Edward leaves Bella after an attack that almost killed her. As a result, Bella becomes depressed and falls into another challenging relationship with her close friend named Jacob Black.

As Bella continues with her relationship with Jacob, she realises that she still loves Edward and cannot get him out of her head. At the same time, things with Jacob are not what they seem. Jacob has a secret that he cannot explain to Bella. As a result, the new relationship between Bella and Jacob degenerates.

But things change immediately when a person from Bella’s past comes back to haunt her. She comes face to face with new dangers and enemies. Bella must decide whom she will run to for help. Will it be Jacob with a secret she cannot understand or Edward who left her heartbroken and vulnerable?

3. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse is the third Twilight movie order of release. In the third series, Bella is about to graduate from high school. However, a series of mysterious killings have gripped her hometown of Seattle, including a ferocious rivalry between clans. Bella soon finds herself in danger as many vampires kill residents and are looking to kill her for revenge.

But the killings in Seattle are not the only things bothering Bella. She is still in love with Edward, who has proven to be lethally charming and has great feelings for the savagely handsome Jacob. Moreover, the vampires seeking vengeance are powerful and relentless. Therefore, Jacob and Edward must set aside their differences and defend Bella.

The three lovers find themselves in an almost impossible love triangle. Bella must now choose between her love for Edward and her deep friendship with Jacob. However, she understands well that her decision will cause a conflict between a werewolf and a vampire.

4. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight saga order, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Down Part 1, is the fourth released in 2011. The series follows the events of the Eclipse, whereby Bella made a difficult decision and chose the love of her life Edward. The young lovers have been lucky and decided to walk down the aisle.

But their wedding disappoints Jacob, who felt cheated and left heartbroken. Although eternity awaits the newlyweds, their teenage love comes with some unforeseen complications. Bella and Edward expect to be parents. However, the unborn child poses a threat to the people of Forks and Wolf Park.

The foetus is growing fast and is also becoming a danger to Bella. At this point, everyone fears Bella could be in danger. It is up to her to decide whether she will continue the pregnancy or abort it. Either way, the decision will come at a cost.

5. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

In the Twilight movies in order, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 is the last instalment in the series. Bella and Edward finally welcome a daughter, and they name her Renesmee. But since the child’s life is still in danger, Edward’s family gather other vampire clans to protect Renesmee from false allegations that could prove fatal.

But after giving birth to her daughter, Bella became a vampire. However, unlike the rest, she learns how to use her new abilities. Her daughter is also growing fast and flourishing. But, as the family observes the newborn, their lives change when someone thinks Renesmee is immortal. If that is true, then her immortality violates the law.

Renesmee now becomes a danger to society. The Volturi declare a plot against the Cullens and vow to dispose of them from their town. But the Cullens are not afraid anymore and decide to make a stand. However, they cannot do it alone and must mobilise friends and family members to join them in the final battle. It is a battle they must win because it will decide the fate of many people, including Renesmee, Bella, Edward, and their family members.

Why did Edward and Bella break up?

Bella and Edward broke up in the second instalment of the saga titled New Moon (2009). It was when his family left Forks after breaking up with Bella. During New Moon, an incident happened during Bella’s 18th birthday where Bella got a paper cut, and Jasper tried to attack her.

Edward then parted ways with Bella because he and his family members felt they were putting Bella in danger. As a result, they left town, forcing Bella to find solace in Jacob.

What is the 6 Twilight movie?

After releasing four Twilight movies between 2008 and 2018 and turning the last film – Breaking Down – into two parts, devoted fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting the sixth Twilight movie. Unfortunately, there is no sixth Twilight film. Many people thought the sixth film would be a screen adaptation of Midnight Sun.

Midnight Sun is a 2020 book in the Twilight saga released by Stephanie Meyer, who wrote the Twilight novel. The new book retells the story of the events of the first Twilight book but from Edward Cullen’s point of view. Unfortunately, since there is no green light for the adaptation of Midnight Sun as of January 2022, fans will have to wait longer for the sixth Twilight movie.

So, what is the order of the Twilight movies? If you want to watch the Twilight series, start with the first film, Twilight, released in 2008. You should then follow it up with The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011), and finally The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012). As of 2021, there is no sixth Twilight movie despite the 2020 release of the latest book in the saga titled Midnight Sun.

