Stonebwoy excitedly recited the alumnus oath during his graduation ceremony at GIMPA on July 26, 2024, and also threw shade in hilarious fashion

The musician made a remark about an unknown individual, making jest of the person as he claimed that they had not attended a graduation ceremony before

Blogger Zionfelix recorded the hilarious moment, sharing it on Instagram, and it got netizens curious as they tried to figure out who Stonebwoy was shading

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, brought humour to his graduation ceremony at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on July 26, 2024.

During the ceremony, Stonebwoy recited the alumnus oath and also threw a playful jab at an unknown individual, making fun of their lack of graduation experience.

Popular blogger Zionfelix recorded the moment and shared it on Instagram, eliciting curiosity among netizens.

People were amused and tried to figure out who Stonebwoy was shading. The video went viral, as folks dropped their opinion on the musician's comments in the comments section.

Stonebwoy graduated with a degree in Public Administration after enrolling in the institution in 2021 and completing the three-year course. His graduation marked a significant milestone in his career, balancing both academic pursuits and his successful music career.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's shade

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwamsofficial commented:

"We all know where that bullet was directed at.😂😂. Csi Jon!"

lilzigi_ttm wrote:

"Ei, how was he learning with the ups and downs of several shows?😅😅. Charlie, determination be very good"

richmond_botwe_ reacted:

"I watched the comments and understood that most of the beef in the industry is by the common Ghanaian"

realkojoblakk said:

"This Jon deɛ it’s not for the camera guy lol 😂 by now the owner of the Jon dey smoke jot! Jon! "

Stonebwoy and his wife enjoy party

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Insitute of Management and Public Administration this year.

In May, the musician wrote his final examination and held a large-scale concert to celebrate the milestone with fellow classmates.

Stonwbwoy was recently spotted at the final graduation party with his supportive wife, Dr Louisa, and their two children.

