Dr. Louisa, the wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, delighted the audience at the GIMPA auditorium with her joyful dance moves during her husband's graduation ceremony. Wearing an elegant green outfit, Dr. Louisa danced happily to the music, drawing attention and admiration from those present.

Stonebwoy, known offstage as Livingstone Etse Satekla, graduated from GIMPA with a degree in Public Administration. He enrolled in 2021 and successfully completed the three-year course while balancing his music career.

The video of Dr. Louisa dancing, shared by blogger Zionfelix, went viral on social media. In the comments section, Ghanaians praised her beauty and elegance, commending Stonebwoy for having a supportive and graceful partner.

Dr. Louisa, a well-known dentist, has been the biggest supporter of Stonebwoy, managing her professional responsibilities alongside her family duties. Her presence at the graduation made many people happy.

Dr Louisa warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

i.am_ephyah said:

"Such an amazing woman God bless her😍she is a wife"

luxury.aesthetic.clinic commented:

"A listening hubby is always on the right path. Congratulations Aaaaboyyyy. Wifey, thank you for all the motivation, you deserve an award 🥇 ❤️"

kojo_billions1 said:

"Thanks for pushing Livingstone to get this degree. We need more wives like you"

kwakyewaa.xx wrote:

"Men that listen to their wives😍 we appreciate you"

Stonebwoy throws shade at ceremony

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy excitedly recited the alumnus oath during his graduation ceremony at GIMPA on July 26, 2024, and hilariously threw shade.

The musician made a remark about an unknown individual, making a jest of the person by claiming that they had not attended a graduation ceremony before.

Blogger Zionfelix recorded the hilarious moment and shared it on Instagram, which got netizens curious as they tried to figure out who Stonebwoy was shading.

