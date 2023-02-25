A Nigerian mother shared a video of how happy her son was to play a big brother to his new twin siblings

The mother said that the siblings came eight years after her family had been trying to give the boy a younger brother

Parents who watched the video celebrated the family's blessing as they prayed for the same thing for themselves

A Nigerian mother (@ammygreat_) shared an emotional video of how her son acted when she finally gave him siblings after eight years of waiting.

Instead of just one, the mother gave birth to twins. At the beginning of the video, the boy could be seen tending to one of the babies as he allowed the kid to sleep on his chest.

The happy boy cared for his younger ones well. Photo source: @ammygreat

Boy takes care of new siblings

In another part of the clip, he fed one of the babies and played with another. It was an amazing show of love between the boy and his twin siblings.

Many people who commented on the family's blessings said they hoped they could give their children siblings as soon as possible.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

chinenyesamuel178 said:

"Congratulations, dear. God please remember me."

idayatolubunmi said:

"This is wat I want for my 8yrs old son pls ma’am wat did you use to get after 8yrs have been trying but it’s not working. som1 should kiss my comment."

Katepearl said:

"Same wey I will give my daughter if 13yrs a baby girl/boy very soon congratulations."

precious twins said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from this blessing amen."

user9691964418302 said:

"God do my own too. My firstborn is 6 years, and he has been begging me to give him a junior sibling. I told him it's not my fault."

AtokeAde said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessing....I can't wait to give my daughter a baby."

Woman who had 2 pregnancies in 2 years

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @meetmykids, went online to show how she got pregnant in 2020 and 2021, giving birth to two kids in two years. She gave birth to her first kid in 2021.

Just as she was nursing the child, another pregnancy came, and she delivered a baby boy the following year. According to her caption, "God showed her pepper".

The lady showed her bumps as she carried them all through those years. In a funny video, the lady said she does not want God to show her "pepper" again.

