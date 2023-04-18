Who is the oldest player in the NBA active now? Top 20 players ranked

Are you a fan of the NBA? If so, you know the league's abundance of young and high-flying superstars. However, amidst the sea of rising talents and fresh faces, there is a group of experienced players who stand testament to the enduring power of passion and dedication. Who are these adept stars? And who is the oldest player in the NBA?

The NBA is well known for its fast-paced action, thrilling games, talented athletes, and rich history. But just like in many sports, the league has a small group of experienced individuals who've defied the conventional age norms. These stars, the oldest players in the NBA, comprise seasoned veterans who continue to excel well into their twilight years.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?

The oldest current NBA player is LeBron James. Others in the same age bracket include P.J. Tucker and Chris Paul. But aside from these three superstars, who else fits the classification? According to Hoop Rumors and similar sites, here is a list of the top 20 active oldest NBA players ranked (at the time of writing).

1. LeBron James: 38 years old and 307 days

Profile summary

Full name LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth 30 December 1984 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Akron, Ohio, USA Position Small forward Height 6'9" or 206 cm Weight 250 lb or 113 kg Playing career 2003–present NBA debut 29 October 2003 (Cleveland Cavaliers) Current team Los Angeles Lakers

Who is the oldest player in the NBA active in 2023/2024? The oldest player in the league in 2023 is LeBron James, who is 38 years old and in his 21st season. LeBron began his career in 2003 after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 1st round. As of 2023, he has played for three teams, including the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

2. P. J. Tucker: 38 years and 181 days

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Leon "P. J." Tucker Jr. Date of birth 5 May 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Position Power forward Height 6'5" or 196 cm Weight 245 lb or 111 kg Playing career 2006–present NBA debut 2006 (Toronto Raptors) Current team Los Angeles Clippers

P. J. Tucker is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers. As of 2023, Tucker is among the oldest NBA players in the league, with 38 years. So far in his career, he has played for seven NBA teams.

3. Chris Paul: 38 years and 180 days

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Emmanuel Paul Date of birth 6 May 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Position Point guard Height 6' or 183 cm Weight 175 lb or 79 kg Playing career 2005–present NBA debut 2005 (New Orleans Hornets) Current team Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul, nicknamed CP3 or the Point God, is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. He ranks among the oldest NBA players at 38 years (as of 2023). Chris has played for six teams in his career, including the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets, among others.

4. Kyle Lowry: 37 years and 222 days

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Terrell Lowry Date of birth 25 March 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Position Point guard Height 6' or 183 cm Weight 196 lb or 89 kg Playing career 2006–present NBA debut 2006 (Memphis Grizzlies) Current team Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry is an American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat. He is a six-time All-Star and won the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Kyle also won gold with the USA national team in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

5. Garrett Temple: 37 years and 178 days

Profile summary

Full name Garrett Bartholomew Temple Date of birth 8 May 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Position Small forward/shooting guard Height 6'5" or 196 cm Weight 195 lb or 88 kg Playing career 2009–present NBA debut 2009 (Rio Grande Valley Vipers) Current team Toronto Raptors

Garrett Temple is an American professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors. He signed for the Houston Rockets in September after undrafted in the 2009 NBA draft. Temple has played for twelve teams in his career, including the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls, among others.

6. Al Horford: 37 years and 152 days

Profile summary

Full name Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso Date of birth 3 June 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Position Power forward/centre Height 6'9 or 206 cm Weight 240 lb or 109 kg Playing career 2007–present NBA debut 2007 Current team Boston Celtics

Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso, nicknamed Big Al, is a Dominican-Bahamian professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics. Horford is a five-time NBA All-Star and (as of 2023) has played for four teams, namely Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

7. Jeff Green: 37 years, 66 days

Profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Lynn Green Date of birth 28 August 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Cheverly, Maryland, USA Position Power forward/small forward Height 6'8" or 203 cm Weight 235 lb or 107 kg Playing career 2007–present NBA debut 2007 Current team Houston Rockets

Jeffrey Lynn Green, nicknamed Uncle Jeff, is an American professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets. The star won his first NBA championship in 2023 as a member of the Denver Nuggets. As of 2023, Jeff Green has played for 11 NBA teams.

8. Wesley Matthews: 37 years and 19 days

Profile summary

Full name Wesley Joel Matthews Jr. Date of birth 14 October 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, USA Position Shooting guard/small forward Height 6'5" or 196 cm Weight 220 lb or 100 kg Playing career 2009–present NBA debut 2009 (Utah Jazz) Current team Atlanta Hawks

Wesley Joel Matthews Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks. Aside from his career, Wesley is famously known as the son of former NBA player Wes Matthews. As of 2023, Joel has played for eight teams in the NBA.

9. Joe Ingles: 36 years and 31 days

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Howarth Ingles Date of birth 2 October 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Adelaide, Australia Position Small forward/shooting guard Height 6'9" or 206 cm Weight 220 lb or 100 kg Playing career 2005–present NBA debut 2014 Current team Orlando Magic

Joseph Howarth Ingles is an Australian professional basketball player for the NBA's Orlando Magic. Ingles represented the Australian national team and was part of the team that won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As of 2023, the athlete has played for three NBA teams, including Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

10. Mike Conley Jr: 36 years and 22 days

Profile summary

Full name Michael Alex Conley Jr. Date of birth 11 October 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA Position Point guard Height 6' or 183 cm Weight 175 lb or 79 kg Playing career 2007–present NBA debut 2007 (Memphis Grizzlies) Current team Minnesota Timberwolves

Michael Alex Conley Jr is an American professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. As of 2023, Conley has played for three teams, including the Utah Jazz in the 2019 to 2023 season.

11. JaVale McGee: 35 years and 287 days

Profile summary

Full name JaVale Lindy McGee Date of birth 19 January 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Flint, Michigan, USA Position Center Height 7' or 213 cm Weight 270 lb or 122 kg Playing career 2008–present NBA debut 2008 (Washington Wizards) Current team Sacramento Kings

JaVale Lindy McGee is an American professional basketball player for the Sacramento Kings. He is a three-time NBA champion, winning consecutive titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and a third title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. JaVale McGee also won a gold medal with the 2020 US Olympic team.

12. Stephen Curry: 35 years and 233 days

Profile summary

Full name Wardell Stephen Curry II Date of birth 14 March 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Akron, Ohio, USA Position Point guard Height 6'2" or 188 cm Weight 185 lb or 84 kg Playing career 2009–present NBA debut 2009 (Golden State Warriors) Current team Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. He is a decorated athlete, crowned four-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and an NBA Finals MVP. Stephen Curry is also an NBA All-Star Game MVP, a nine-time NBA All-Star, and a nine-time All-NBA selection.

13. Brook Lopez: 35 years and 215 days

Profile summary

Full name Brook Robert Lopez Date of birth 1 April 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Position Center Height 7'1" or 216 cm Weight 282 lb or 128 kg Playing career 2008–present NBA debut 2008 (New Jersey Nets) Current team Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Robert Lopez is an American professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He won an NBA championship with Milwaukee in 2021 and was named an NBA All-Star as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He was also voted twice to the NBA All-Defensive Team with the Bucks. His twin brother, Robin Lopez, is also currently (at the time of writing) on the Bucks roster.

14. Robin Lopez: 35 years and 215 days

Profile summary

Full name Robin Byron Lopez Date of birth 1 April 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Position Center Height 7'1" or 216 cm Weight 281 lb or 127 kg Playing career 2008–present NBA debut 2008 (Phoenix Suns) Current team Milwaukee Bucks

Robin Byron Lopez is an American professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was selected with the 15th pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns and traded to the New Orleans Hornets in 2012 and Portland in 2013. Robin and his twin brother Brook Lopez are professional basketball players.

15. Thaddeus Young: 35 years and 134 days

Profile summary

Full name Thaddeus Charles Young Sr. Date of birth 12 June 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Position Power forward Height 6' 8" or 203 cm Weight 235 lb or 107 kg Playing career 2007–present NBA debut 2007 (Philadelphia 76ers) Current team Toronto Raptors

Thaddeus Charles Young Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the NBA's Toronto Raptors. The Philadelphia 76ers drafted him in the 1st round as the 12th overall in the 2007 NBA draft. As of 2023, Thaddeus has played for seven teams in his career.

16. Ish Smith: 35 years and 120 days

Profile summary

Full name Ishmael Larry "Ish" Smith Date of birth 5 July 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Position Point guard Height 6' or 183 cm Weight 175 lb or 79 kg Playing career 2010–present NBA debut 2010 (Houston Rockets) Current team Charlotte Hornets

Ishmael Larry "Ish" Smith is an American professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets. He played college basketball for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before going pro in 2010. As of 2023, Smith has played for the most NBA franchises at 13. In 2023, Ish Smith won an NBA championship with the Nuggets.

17. Patrick Beverley: 35 years and 113 days

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Beverley Date of birth 12 July 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Position Point guard/shooting guard Height 6'2" or 188 cm Weight 180 lb or 82 kg Playing career 2008–present NBA debut 2013 (Houston Rockets) Current team Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Beverley is an American professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers. He played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks before spending three seasons overseas in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia. As of 2023, Beverley has played for six teams, including Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and more.

18. DeAndre Jordan: 35 years and 104 days

Profile summary

Full name Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr. Date of birth 21 July 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Position Center Height 6'11" or 211 cm Weight 265 lb or 120 kg Playing career 2008–present NBA debut 2009 (Los Angeles Clippers) Current team Denver Nuggets

Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the NBA's Denver Nuggets. Jordan is a three-time All-NBA and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. In 2017, he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time.

19. Danilo Gallinari: 35 years and 86 days

Profile summary

Full name Danilo Gallinari Date of birth 8 August 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, Italy Position Power forward/small forward Height 6'10" or 208 cm Weight 236 lb or 107 kg Playing career 2004–present NBA debut 2008 (New York Knicks) Current team Washington Wizards

Danilo Gallinari is an Italian professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards. He began his professional career in Italy, spending four years before enrolling and being drafted in the 2008 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. As of 2023, Gallinari has played for six teams in the NBA.

20. Patty Mills: 35 years and 83 days

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Sammie Mills Date of birth 11 August 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Canberra, Australia Position Point guard Height 6'2" or 188 cm Weight 180 lb or 82 kg Playing career 2009–present NBA debut 2010 (Portland Trail Blazers) Current team Atlanta Hawks

Patrick Sammie Mills is an Australian professional basketball player for the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. In 2009, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Mills with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft. As of 2023, Mills has played for four teams in the NBA, including the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Summary table of the top 20 active and oldest NBA players

Here is a summary table of the oldest active players in the NBA (2023/2024):

Name Age LeBron James 38 years old P. J. Tucker 38 years old Chris Paul 38 years old Kyle Lowry 37 years old Garret Temple 37 years old Al Horford 37 years old Jeff Green 37 years old Wesley Matthews 37 years old Joe Ingles 36 years old Mike Conley Jr. 36 years old JaVale McGee 35 years old Stephen Curry 35 years old Brook Lopez 35 years old Robin Lopez 35 years old Thaddeus Young 35 years old Ish Smith 35 years old Patrick Beverley 35 years old DeAndre Jordan 35 years old Danilo Gallinari 35 years old Patty Mills 35 years old

Who is the oldest NBA player ever?

Who is the oldest NBA player to retire? The oldest player in the NBA was Nat Hickey, who played one game in the 1947/48 season when he was 45 and 363 days old. According to Oldest, Hickey, coaching the Providence Steamrollers, decided to activate himself to try and turn the team's losing streak.

Who is the oldest retired NBA player alive?

Robert Joseph Cousy, also known as Bob Cousy, is the oldest retired NBA player alive at 95 years (as of 2023). He was born on 9 August 1928 in New York City, New York, USA and had a playing career from 1950 to 1963 and from 1969 to 1970.

FAQs

Who is the oldest NBA player? As of 2023, LeBron James is the oldest player, with 38 years and 307 days (at the time of writing). Who was the oldest NBA player in 2021? The oldest player in the NBA for the 2021 season was Udonis Haslem, who was 41 years old during the 2021/22 NBA season. Who is the youngest NBA player? The youngest player in the NBA for the 2023/2024 season is Memphis Grizzlies' Gregory "GG" Jackson II at 18. How old is Dwight Howard? He is 37 years old (as of 2023). However, he doesn't play in the NBA but in T1 League in Taiwan. What was Bob Cousy's age when he retired? The former American professional basketball player retired at 34 years old. As of 2023, Bob Cousy is 95 years old. How old is Alex Caruso? He is 29 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 28 February 1994. What is the Lakers' average age? The average age of the Los Angeles Lakers team for the 2023/2024 NBA season is 25 years old.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA? The oldest active player is LeBron James at 38 years (in 2023). However, he is not alone, as there are over 20 senior players involved in the NBA. These players are experienced and have accumulated outstanding records, titles and awards.

