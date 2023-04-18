Global site navigation

Who is the oldest player in the NBA active now? Top 20 players ranked
by  Julian Mireri Chris Ndetei Jackline Wangare

Are you a fan of the NBA? If so, you know the league's abundance of young and high-flying superstars. However, amidst the sea of rising talents and fresh faces, there is a group of experienced players who stand testament to the enduring power of passion and dedication. Who are these adept stars? And who is the oldest player in the NBA?

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
From L–R: P.J. Tucker in New York City, LeBron James in Hollywood, California and Chris Paul in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes, Kevin Mazur, Amy Sussman (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The NBA is well known for its fast-paced action, thrilling games, talented athletes, and rich history. But just like in many sports, the league has a small group of experienced individuals who've defied the conventional age norms. These stars, the oldest players in the NBA, comprise seasoned veterans who continue to excel well into their twilight years.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?

The oldest current NBA player is LeBron James. Others in the same age bracket include P.J. Tucker and Chris Paul. But aside from these three superstars, who else fits the classification? According to Hoop Rumors and similar sites, here is a list of the top 20 active oldest NBA players ranked (at the time of writing).

1. LeBron James: 38 years old and 307 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameLeBron Raymone James Sr.
Date of birth30 December 1984
Age38 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthAkron, Ohio, USA
PositionSmall forward
Height6'9" or 206 cm
Weight250 lb or 113 kg
Playing career2003–present
NBA debut29 October 2003 (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Current teamLos Angeles Lakers

Who is the oldest player in the NBA active in 2023/2024? The oldest player in the league in 2023 is LeBron James, who is 38 years old and in his 21st season. LeBron began his career in 2003 after being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 1st round. As of 2023, he has played for three teams, including the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

2. P. J. Tucker: 38 years and 181 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Philadelphia 76ers Forward P.J. Tucker (17) looks on during an NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Brian Rothmuller
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameAnthony Leon "P. J." Tucker Jr.
Date of birth5 May 1985
Age38 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthRaleigh, North Carolina, USA
PositionPower forward
Height6'5" or 196 cm
Weight245 lb or 111 kg
Playing career2006–present
NBA debut2006 (Toronto Raptors)
Current teamLos Angeles Clippers

P. J. Tucker is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers. As of 2023, Tucker is among the oldest NBA players in the league, with 38 years. So far in his career, he has played for seven NBA teams.

3. Chris Paul: 38 years and 180 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Chris Paul appears on "Good Morning America" on ABC. Photo: Paula Lobo
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameChristopher Emmanuel Paul
Date of birth6 May 1985
Age38 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthWinston-Salem, North Carolina, USA
PositionPoint guard
Height6' or 183 cm
Weight175 lb or 79 kg
Playing career2005–present
NBA debut2005 (New Orleans Hornets)
Current teamGolden State Warriors

Chris Paul, nicknamed CP3 or the Point God, is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. He ranks among the oldest NBA players at 38 years (as of 2023). Chris has played for six teams in his career, including the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets, among others.

4. Kyle Lowry: 37 years and 222 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Kyle Lowry, #7 of the Miami Heat, reacts to a call on the floor in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameKyle Terrell Lowry
Date of birth25 March 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
PositionPoint guard
Height6' or 183 cm
Weight196 lb or 89 kg
Playing career2006–present
NBA debut2006 (Memphis Grizzlies)
Current teamMiami Heat

Kyle Lowry is an American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat. He is a six-time All-Star and won the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Kyle also won gold with the USA national team in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

5. Garrett Temple: 37 years and 178 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Garrett Temple, #41 of the New Orleans Pelicans, warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameGarrett Bartholomew Temple
Date of birth8 May 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthBaton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
PositionSmall forward/shooting guard
Height6'5" or 196 cm
Weight195 lb or 88 kg
Playing career2009–present
NBA debut2009 (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)
Current teamToronto Raptors

Garrett Temple is an American professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors. He signed for the Houston Rockets in September after undrafted in the 2009 NBA draft. Temple has played for twelve teams in his career, including the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls, among others.

6. Al Horford: 37 years and 152 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Al Horford, #42 of the Boston Celtics, looks on during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameAlfred Joel Horford Reynoso
Date of birth3 June 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthPuerto Plata, Dominican Republic
PositionPower forward/centre
Height6'9 or 206 cm
Weight240 lb or 109 kg
Playing career2007–present
NBA debut2007
Current teamBoston Celtics

Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso, nicknamed Big Al, is a Dominican-Bahamian professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics. Horford is a five-time NBA All-Star and (as of 2023) has played for four teams, namely Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

7. Jeff Green: 37 years, 66 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Jeff Green, #32 of the Denver Nuggets, looks on during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Alex Goodlett
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameJeffrey Lynn Green
Date of birth28 August 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthCheverly, Maryland, USA
PositionPower forward/small forward
Height6'8" or 203 cm
Weight235 lb or 107 kg
Playing career2007–present
NBA debut2007
Current teamHouston Rockets

Jeffrey Lynn Green, nicknamed Uncle Jeff, is an American professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets. The star won his first NBA championship in 2023 as a member of the Denver Nuggets. As of 2023, Jeff Green has played for 11 NBA teams.

8. Wesley Matthews: 37 years and 19 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Wesley Matthews #32 of the Atlanta Hawks poses for portraits during media day at PC&E Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameWesley Joel Matthews Jr.
Date of birth14 October 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthSan Antonio, Texas, USA
PositionShooting guard/small forward
Height6'5" or 196 cm
Weight220 lb or 100 kg
Playing career 2009–present
NBA debut2009 (Utah Jazz)
Current teamAtlanta Hawks

Wesley Joel Matthews Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks. Aside from his career, Wesley is famously known as the son of former NBA player Wes Matthews. As of 2023, Joel has played for eight teams in the NBA.

9. Joe Ingles: 36 years and 31 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Joe Ingles of the Boomers looks on during the match between Australia Boomers and Venezuela at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameJoseph Howarth Ingles
Date of birth2 October 1987
Age36 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthAdelaide, Australia
PositionSmall forward/shooting guard
Height6'9" or 206 cm
Weight220 lb or 100 kg
Playing career2005–present
NBA debut2014
Current teamOrlando Magic

Joseph Howarth Ingles is an Australian professional basketball player for the NBA's Orlando Magic. Ingles represented the Australian national team and was part of the team that won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. As of 2023, the athlete has played for three NBA teams, including Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

10. Mike Conley Jr: 36 years and 22 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Mike Conley, #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves, looks on against the Golden State Warriors during a game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameMichael Alex Conley Jr.
Date of birth11 October 1987
Age36 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthFayetteville, Arkansas, USA
PositionPoint guard
Height6' or 183 cm
Weight175 lb or 79 kg
Playing career2007–present
NBA debut2007 (Memphis Grizzlies)
Current teamMinnesota Timberwolves

Michael Alex Conley Jr is an American professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. As of 2023, Conley has played for three teams, including the Utah Jazz in the 2019 to 2023 season.

11. JaVale McGee: 35 years and 287 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
JaVale McGee #00 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at the Sacramento Kings Practice Facility in Sacramento, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameJaVale Lindy McGee
Date of birth19 January 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthFlint, Michigan, USA
PositionCenter
Height7' or 213 cm
Weight270 lb or 122 kg
Playing career2008–present
NBA debut2008 (Washington Wizards)
Current teamSacramento Kings

JaVale Lindy McGee is an American professional basketball player for the Sacramento Kings. He is a three-time NBA champion, winning consecutive titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and a third title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. JaVale McGee also won a gold medal with the 2020 US Olympic team.

12. Stephen Curry: 35 years and 233 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Stephen Curry, #30 of the Golden State Warriors, reacts after scoring a three-point basket during an NBA game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Sean Gardner
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameWardell Stephen Curry II
Date of birth14 March 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthAkron, Ohio, USA
PositionPoint guard
Height6'2" or 188 cm
Weight185 lb or 84 kg
Playing career2009–present
NBA debut2009 (Golden State Warriors)
Current teamGolden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. He is a decorated athlete, crowned four-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and an NBA Finals MVP. Stephen Curry is also an NBA All-Star Game MVP, a nine-time NBA All-Star, and a nine-time All-NBA selection.

13. Brook Lopez: 35 years and 215 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Brook Lopez, #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks, warms up before playing the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First-Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameBrook Robert Lopez
Date of birth1 April 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, USA
PositionCenter
Height7'1" or 216 cm
Weight282 lb or 128 kg
Playing career2008–present
NBA debut2008 (New Jersey Nets)
Current teamMilwaukee Bucks

Brook Robert Lopez is an American professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He won an NBA championship with Milwaukee in 2021 and was named an NBA All-Star as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He was also voted twice to the NBA All-Defensive Team with the Bucks. His twin brother, Robin Lopez, is also currently (at the time of writing) on the Bucks roster.

14. Robin Lopez: 35 years and 215 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Robin Lopez, #42 of the Milwaukee Bucks, walks down the court during the preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameRobin Byron Lopez
Date of birth1 April 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, USA
PositionCenter
Height7'1" or 216 cm
Weight281 lb or 127 kg
Playing career2008–present
NBA debut2008 (Phoenix Suns)
Current teamMilwaukee Bucks

Robin Byron Lopez is an American professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was selected with the 15th pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns and traded to the New Orleans Hornets in 2012 and Portland in 2013. Robin and his twin brother Brook Lopez are professional basketball players.

15. Thaddeus Young: 35 years and 134 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Thaddeus Young, #21 of the Toronto Raptors, reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Jonathan Bachman
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameThaddeus Charles Young Sr.
Date of birth12 June 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthNew Orleans, Louisiana, USA
PositionPower forward
Height6' 8" or 203 cm
Weight235 lb or 107 kg
Playing career2007–present
NBA debut2007 (Philadelphia 76ers)
Current team Toronto Raptors

Thaddeus Charles Young Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the NBA's Toronto Raptors. The Philadelphia 76ers drafted him in the 1st round as the 12th overall in the 2007 NBA draft. As of 2023, Thaddeus has played for seven teams in his career.

16. Ish Smith: 35 years and 120 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Ish Smith, #14 of the Denver Nuggets, poses for a portrait during Denver Nuggets Media Day at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameIshmael Larry "Ish" Smith
Date of birth5 July 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthCharlotte, North Carolina, USA
PositionPoint guard
Height6' or 183 cm
Weight175 lb or 79 kg
Playing career2010–present
NBA debut2010 (Houston Rockets)
Current teamCharlotte Hornets

Ishmael Larry "Ish" Smith is an American professional basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets. He played college basketball for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before going pro in 2010. As of 2023, Smith has played for the most NBA franchises at 13. In 2023, Ish Smith won an NBA championship with the Nuggets.

17. Patrick Beverley: 35 years and 113 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Patrick Beverley, #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers, looks on during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Dustin Satloff
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full namePatrick Beverley
Date of birth12 July 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthChicago, Illinois, USA
PositionPoint guard/shooting guard
Height6'2" or 188 cm
Weight180 lb or 82 kg
Playing career2008–present
NBA debut2013 (Houston Rockets)
Current teamPhiladelphia 76ers

Patrick Beverley is an American professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers. He played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks before spending three seasons overseas in Ukraine, Greece, and Russia. As of 2023, Beverley has played for six teams, including Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and more.

18. DeAndre Jordan: 35 years and 104 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Denver Nuggets during shoot around before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameHyland DeAndre Jordan Jr.
Date of birth21 July 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthHouston, Texas, USA
PositionCenter
Height6'11" or 211 cm
Weight265 lb or 120 kg
Playing career2008–present
NBA debut2009 (Los Angeles Clippers)
Current teamDenver Nuggets

Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the NBA's Denver Nuggets. Jordan is a three-time All-NBA and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. In 2017, he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time.

19. Danilo Gallinari: 35 years and 86 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Danilo Gallinari, #88 of the Washington Wizards, poses for a portrait during media day at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Rob Carr
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full nameDanilo Gallinari
Date of birth8 August 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthSant'Angelo Lodigiano, Italy
PositionPower forward/small forward
Height6'10" or 208 cm
Weight236 lb or 107 kg
Playing career2004–present
NBA debut2008 (New York Knicks)
Current teamWashington Wizards

Danilo Gallinari is an Italian professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards. He began his professional career in Italy, spending four years before enrolling and being drafted in the 2008 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. As of 2023, Gallinari has played for six teams in the NBA.

20. Patty Mills: 35 years and 83 days

Who is the oldest player in the NBA?
Patty Mills #8 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full namePatrick Sammie Mills
Date of birth11 August 1988
Age35 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthCanberra, Australia
PositionPoint guard
Height6'2" or 188 cm
Weight180 lb or 82 kg
Playing career2009–present
NBA debut2010 (Portland Trail Blazers)
Current teamAtlanta Hawks

Patrick Sammie Mills is an Australian professional basketball player for the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. In 2009, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Mills with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft. As of 2023, Mills has played for four teams in the NBA, including the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Summary table of the top 20 active and oldest NBA players

Here is a summary table of the oldest active players in the NBA (2023/2024):

NameAge
LeBron James38 years old
P. J. Tucker38 years old
Chris Paul38 years old
Kyle Lowry37 years old
Garret Temple37 years old
Al Horford37 years old
Jeff Green37 years old
Wesley Matthews37 years old
Joe Ingles36 years old
Mike Conley Jr.36 years old
JaVale McGee35 years old
Stephen Curry35 years old
Brook Lopez35 years old
Robin Lopez35 years old
Thaddeus Young35 years old
Ish Smith35 years old
Patrick Beverley35 years old
DeAndre Jordan35 years old
Danilo Gallinari35 years old
Patty Mills35 years old

Who is the oldest NBA player ever?

Who is the oldest NBA player to retire? The oldest player in the NBA was Nat Hickey, who played one game in the 1947/48 season when he was 45 and 363 days old. According to Oldest, Hickey, coaching the Providence Steamrollers, decided to activate himself to try and turn the team's losing streak.

Who is the oldest retired NBA player alive?

Robert Joseph Cousy, also known as Bob Cousy, is the oldest retired NBA player alive at 95 years (as of 2023). He was born on 9 August 1928 in New York City, New York, USA and had a playing career from 1950 to 1963 and from 1969 to 1970.

FAQs

  1. Who is the oldest NBA player? As of 2023, LeBron James is the oldest player, with 38 years and 307 days (at the time of writing).
  2. Who was the oldest NBA player in 2021? The oldest player in the NBA for the 2021 season was Udonis Haslem, who was 41 years old during the 2021/22 NBA season.
  3. Who is the youngest NBA player? The youngest player in the NBA for the 2023/2024 season is Memphis Grizzlies' Gregory "GG" Jackson II at 18.
  4. How old is Dwight Howard? He is 37 years old (as of 2023). However, he doesn't play in the NBA but in T1 League in Taiwan.
  5. What was Bob Cousy's age when he retired? The former American professional basketball player retired at 34 years old. As of 2023, Bob Cousy is 95 years old.
  6. How old is Alex Caruso? He is 29 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 28 February 1994.
  7. What is the Lakers' average age? The average age of the Los Angeles Lakers team for the 2023/2024 NBA season is 25 years old.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA? The oldest active player is LeBron James at 38 years (in 2023). However, he is not alone, as there are over 20 senior players involved in the NBA. These players are experienced and have accumulated outstanding records, titles and awards.

Yen.com.gh published about the best centres of all time in the NBA. The centre position is one of the most pivotal positions in basketball, typically played by the tallest player on each team.

Throughout history, the NBA has witnessed some prominent athletes playing the centre position. Some notable names include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. But who else makes it into the list of the best NBA centres of all time?

