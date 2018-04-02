50+ cornrow rasta styles in 2022: amazing styles guaranteed to turn heads

Cornrow rasta styles are quite popular in Ghana and other parts of Africa. These hairstyles can be traced back to ancient Africa. Many women prefer them because they are low maintenance and are suitable for formal and informal spaces. Besides, they are long-lasting and versatile.

Which are the trending cornrow rasta styles in 2022? Below is a collection of amazing looks to try this year. These looks range from simple to fancy and are ideal for people with different face shapes.

Top cornrow rasta styles in 2022

African women have worn cornrow styles for centuries now. Hair experts and stylists have improved their skills and creativity, leading to the evolution of amazing styles for African women.

Simple and elegant looks

Simple styles for 2022. Photo: @slayedbystrawberry, @larissabeautyandskin_parlour, @braidexpress, @hairby_berl, @lux_hair_salon, @maggyscornrows, @tillyhairgh, @bukslay (modified by author)

Are you looking for simple looks to wear to the office or school in 2022? The looks above are fantastic for every African woman. The best part is they do not require too much time at the salon. You can also have them installed using your favourite braid extensions. If you like hair that runs down your back, use long extensions.

Must-try ombrè looks

Ombre styles for 2022. Photo: @mayassalonkenya, @herabeauty8, @kaykay_hair, @laid2impress, @laid2impress, @glam_by_mohreen, @hair_by_lydia, @lizzykere (modified by author)

Ombrè refers to the gradual blending of one colour to another. Ombrè braids have been trending for a while now. You can use bright-coloured extensions for social functions or toned-down colours for the workplace. If you wish, you can accessorise them using beads, cowrie shells, and other hair embellishiments.

Short cornrow rasta styles

Short cornrow rasta styles. Photo: @cornrowbeauty, @maggyscornrows, @braidsncornrows, @kinky_twist_salon, @maggyscornrows, @maggyscornrows, @napomissionpossible, @fittimaaa (modified by author)

The list of the current cornrow rasta styles is not complete without short looks. These looks are down using short extensions. They can be curly or straight at the ends. You can also use accessories, including beads, for a more fashionable result. If you are bold and artistic, you can have these looks installed using bright-coloured extensions.

Fancy cornrow rasta styles in 2022

Fancy styles for 2022. Photo: @bukslay, @strandsnstyles, @auntyaliceskills, @g.i.r.l.y.s, @tillyhairgh, @maggyscornrows, @maggyscornrows, @beautybistrogh (modified by author)

Would you want to express your creativity using your hair? You can try one of these looks that are ideal for formal and informal settings. These creative looks will make heads turn at events or workplaces. Before trying a fancy style, ensure your hairdresser is experienced and has done something similar on another client.

Cornrow rasta with curly ends

Rasta with curly ends. Photo: @cornrowsbymwende, @unique_anasbeautyclinic, @bukslay, @maggyscornrows, @hairbymadge, @rizilhairgh, @tillyhairgh, @cornrowbeauty (modified by author)

If you are looking for looks with curly ends, we have you covered. Curly ends are stylish and stunning. They can be worn by females of all ages and in different colours. They are perfect for formal events and casual outings.

Cornrow rasta with beads

Cornrow rasta with beads. Photo: @elrosey_haven, @slayedbystrawberry, @hair_by_darsy, @cornrowsbymwende, @cornrowsbymwende, @ks_braiding4, @braidwithkescom, @larissabeautyandskin_ (modified by author)

The latest cornrow rasta styles include those with beads. Beaded braids can be traced to the traditional Fulani community. The addition of beads makes one look stylish and fashionable. Beads are made from different materials, including plastic and wood, and are available in multiple colours and sizes. It is wise to avoid heavy beads as they may damage your hair.

Ponytail-cornrow rasta looks

Latest ponytail styles. Photo: @hair_she_goes_braided, @exquisiteparlor, @themakeoveplace, @i_do_hair, @maggyscornrows, @cornrowsbymwende, @cornrowsbymwende, @larissabeautyandskin (modified by author)

Did you know that the ponytail was once regarded as a royal hairstyle that was worn by queens and princesses of European kingdoms? The ponytail is elegant, neat and suitable for working women who do not have enough time to try different looks. It can be worn high on the head, low over the neck, and even on the sides. Cornrow styles tied up in a pony are fantastic for women who do not want hair hanging off their faces.

What are cornrows?

Cornrows refer to a traditionally African hairstyle in which hair is braided close to the scalp, usually in rows of braids.

Can cornrow styles be worn by men?

Yes, men can wear cornrows. They are one of the most popular and versatile protective styles and can be adapted to hair of all textures and lengths.

Cornrow rasta styles are trendy in various parts of Africa. They are versatile, easy to maintain, and perfect for formal and informal spaces.

