Aaron Adatsi, in a video, was spotted at Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie premiere at the National Theatre

The actor who starred in the popular TV show Yoloas as a teenager looked more mature as he rocked a beard, walking alongside his young son

The video was shared by UTV Ghana on their social media pages, and Ghanaians in the comments section were impressed by how much he had grown

Ghanaian Aaron Adatsi, known for his role in the popular TV show Yolo, was spotted at the premiere of Lil Win's movie, A Country Called Ghana. The event, held at the National Theatre, saw the actor showcase a more mature look, a contrast from his teenage look when he starred in Yolo.

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi Photo Source: UTV Ghana

Source: Instagram

Aaron Adatsi proudly rocked his new beard style and was seen walking alongside his young son. The sight of the actor, who once played a teenager in Yolo a few years ago, now as a father, left fans in awe.

The video, shared by UTV Ghana on their social media pages, quickly garnered attention. In the comments section, Ghanaians expressed their admiration for Aaron Adatsi's growth. Some folks said he looked unrecognizable because of the shape of his beard.

Aaron Adatsi sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

baaron_khalifa651 reacted:

Ei is that Cyril with the beard

ODK said:

Say no to dsicarding kids oo see Cyril en kidie

All_star_general said:

Herh Aaron turn bad boy eiiii

Felicity commented:

Ah is that Aaron like our own Yolo Aaron

Asare Stanley said:

But why i dey see Cyril like someone who changed paa

Asare wrote:

But why i dey see Cyril like someone who changed paa

Fans attend Lil Win's movie premiere

In another story previously published by YEN.com.gh, after months of hype, Lil Win has finally premiered his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Scores of fans thronged the National Theatre to catch a glimpse of the star-studded movie.

A video of some white fans eagerly entering the hall to watch the movie has caused a frenzy online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh