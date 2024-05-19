Ghanaian-born Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong rewarded his Bayer 04 Leverkusen teammates with championship rings

The kind gesture was to reward them for their hard work and unbeaten record in the 2023/2024 season and for lifting the Bundesliga title for the first time

Many people hailed him for the heartwarming gesture

Ghanaian-born Dutch international, Jeremie Frimpong gifted championship rings to each of his teammates at Bayer 04 Leverkusen crafted by Pascal Design.

Details of the championship rings that Jeremie Frimpong gifted his teammates

The championship rings were embellished with 120 white diamonds to pay homage to the 120th anniversary of the club, with the team's logo on it, which was encircled with 42 coloured gemstones.

The rings form part of the club's celebration after they secured the Bundesliga title, marking the club's unbeaten Bundesliga season. This is Bayer Levrkusen's first title in 120 years, making the win more impressive.

The 23-year-old's thoughtful gift was to thank his Bayer teammates for their exceptional performance in the 2023/2024 season. Bayer 04 Leverkusen's undefeated record in the Bundesliga is a major milestone, and these rings symbolised the team’s hard work and success.

Below are pictures of the championship rings Jeremie Frimpong gifted his teammates at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Reactions as Jeremie Frimpong gifted championship rings to his teammates

Many people hailed Jeremie Frimpong for the kind gesture as they showered him with praises on social media as the kind gesture moved them.

Below are the lovely comments from football lovers on the championship rings designed by Pascal Designs:

Below is a photo of Jeremie Frimpong's teammates thanking him for the rings.

Below is a video of the diamond rings being made.

