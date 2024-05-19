Global site navigation

30 Most popular Disney cats: The best cat characters ranked
TV-shows and movies

30 Most popular Disney cats: The best cat characters ranked

by  Tatiana Thiga 11 min read

Disney has numerous cat characters with unique, perfect features and endearing personalities that have captivated audiences for years. These Disney cats are among the greatest in the feline world; whether they are the protagonists or antagonists, they grab the show with their humour or attractiveness.

Angel Kitty (L), Thomas O’Malley (M), and Toulouse (R)
Disney cat characters are unique, with perfect features and endearing personalities. Photo: @danthepixarfan, @AGeekwithaHat, @areavote on X(Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

When ranking the most popular Disney cats, we considered various characteristics, such as the cat's popularity, roles, and responsibilities. We compiled the list using data from sources such as Disney Wiki, Heroes Wiki, and Ranker.

Most popular Disney cats

Many of Disney's cat characters are pretty charming. These adorable characters in Disney films become iconic among fans and are memorable for various reasons, including their physical traits and demeanour. Who is the most famous Disney cat? Here are the most popular Disney cat characters of all time.

MarieThe Aristocats
DuchessThe Aristocats
FigaroPinocchio
NalaThe Lion King
SimbaThe Lion King
MufasaThe Lion King
BagheeraThe Jungle Book
TiggerWinnie the Pooh
Cheshire Cat Alice in Wonderland
MittensBolt
RajahAladdin
BerliozThe Aristocats
RufusThe Rescuers
DinahAlice in Wonderland
ScarThe Lion King II: Simba's Pride
ToulouseThe Aristocats
SarabiThe Lion King
Sergeant TibbsOne Hundred and One Dalmatians
Scat Cat The Aristocats
KiaraThe Lion King II: Simba's Pride
OliverOliver & Company
HomeworkThe Emperor's New School
Thomas O'MalleyThe Aristocats
YzmaKronk's New Groove
KittenSassy
ZeldaThe Fox and the Hound 2
LuciferCinderella, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
Angel KittyToy Story
Mayor Lionheart Zootopia
KovuThe Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Read also

Who is Latto dating? Exploring her dating history and relationships

1. Marie

Marie is looking up next to a vegetation
Marie is one of three tritagonists in The Aristocats, Disney's animated feature movie. Photo: @MarieAristocat
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Marie Katie Guppy Aristocat
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: The Aristocats
  • Roles: Musician, hypnotist

Marie is one of three tritagonists in The Aristocats, Disney's animated feature movie. She is a middle-aged kitten, the offspring of Duchess and an unidentified male cat. Marie is Toulouse's younger sister, and Berlioz's elder sister. She has white fur and sports two pink ribbons: a large one over her neck like a bow tie and another smaller one around a tuft of her hair.

2. Duchess

Duchess is sitting on a green background
The Duchess is an aristocratic white Turkish Angora cat with blue eyes and long hair. Photo: @DuchessAristocat
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Duchess Heather Aristocat
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: The Aristocats
  • Roles: Pet, parent, spouse

The Duchess appears as the deuteragonist of The Aristocats, Disney's twentieth full-length animated feature picture. She is Toulouse, Berlioz, Marie's mum, Thomas O'Malley's love interest, and ultimately, his wife. The Duchess is an aristocratic white Turkish Angora cat with blue eyes and long hair. She sports a gold collar adorned with what appear to be diamonds.

Read also

Who are Olivia Rodrigo's parents? Exploring the family behind the star

3. Figaro

Figaro is sitting on a bed
Figaro appears in Disney's 1940 animated picture Pinocchio. Photo: @disneyjujus90s
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Figaro
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Pinocchio
  • Role: Minnie's close companion and confidant

Figaro, Geppetto's favourite tuxedo cat, appears in Disney's 1940 animated picture Pinocchio. He is a petite, skinny black and white tuxedo kitten with a light-yellow face, black eyes, and a black nose with yellow sclera. He has pink ear canals, paw pads, and two whiskers on each side of his face.

4. Nala

Nala (The Lion King) is sitting near a green vegetation
Nala appears as the deuteragonist in the 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. Photo: @DeckerStar_Luv
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Nala (The Lion King)
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: The Lion King
  • Role: Queen consort of Pride Rock

Nala appears as the deuteragonist in the 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. She has been Simba's best pal for his entire life. Her marriage to Simba has made her the queen consort of Pride Rock. She is Sarafina's child and Simba's partner, and together, they have a daughter, Kiara, and a son, Kion. Nala has one of the cutest cartoon cat names.

Read also

The top 20 hottest video game characters of all time

5. Simba

Simba is standing on a suspended rock
Simba is the main character in Disney's 1994 animated movie The Lion King. Photo: @DMDash71
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Simba
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Lion King
  • Role: King of Pride Rock

Simba is the main character in Disney's 1994 animated movie The Lion King. Mufasa's offspring are destined to govern the Pride Lands as the monarch. When Simba reaches adulthood, he marries his childhood closest companion, Nala, and they have two cubs called Kiara and Kion. He is one of the best Disneyland cats.

6. Mufasa

Mufasa: The Lion King is roaring
Mufasa lives in the hearts of those who remember him. Photo: @artworkbyjems
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Lion King
  • Role: King of the Pride Lands

Mufasa is a crucial protagonist in Disney's 1994 movie The Lion King. He was Simba's father and ruler of the Pride Lands. His jealous brother, Scar, assassinated Mufasa to seize the throne during his reign. Despite his passing, Mufasa lives on in the hearts of those who remember him. His spirit emerges as clouds, sunlight, and stars, which have appeared on occasion to guide his offspring.

Read also

30 most famous sculptures in the world you should know

7. Bagheera

Bagheera is sitting on a rock
Bagheera appears as the tritagonist of Disney's movie The Jungle Book. Photo: @animated_movies
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Bagheera
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Jungle Book
  • Role: Protector of Mowgli

Bagheera appears as the tritagonist of Disney's movie The Jungle Book, a minor character in its 2003 followup The Jungle Book 2, and one of the main characters of its television prequel Jungle Cubs. He is a knowledgeable black panther, a confidant to many in the forest, and a "second dad" to Mowgli, the human cub.

8. Tigger

The Tigger is dancing
Tiger is Pooh's closest companion, who is also a toy. Photo: @TiggerLovers
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Tiger
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Winnie the Pooh
  • Role: Resident of the Hundred Acre Wood

Tigger is one of the primary characters in the Winnie the Pooh franchise. He is a fictitious tiger character first appearing in A. A. Milne's novel The House at Pooh Corner. Tiger is Pooh's closest companion, who is also a toy.

9. Cheshire Cat

The Cheshire Cat is inside a cave
The Cheshire Cat is a significant character in Alice in Wonderland. Photo: @horseandrabbit
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Cheshire Cat
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Alice in Wonderland
  • Role: Guide

Read also

Chris Brown's children: Meet Chris Brown's adorable kids and baby mamas

The Cheshire Cat is a significant character in Disney's 1951 animated picture Alice in Wonderland. He is a fascinating cat with pink and purple stripes and a perpetual grin. The Cheshire Cat, who is naughty and unpredictable, serves as Alice's Disney's guide throughout her exploits in Wonderland, but he also enjoys causing her grief.

10. Mittens

Mittens is lying on a tree branch
Mittens is the deuteragonist in Disney's animated film Bolt. Photo: @Pilanesa
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Mittens
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: Bolt
  • Role: Penny's cat

Mittens is the deuteragonist in Disney's animated film Bolt, released in 2008. She is a bold and short-tempered stray cat. Bolt mistook her for Dr. Calico's emissary. Mittens is cynical and has a dry sense of humour. She leads the life of a criminal who struggles with abandonment issues.

11. Rajah

Rajah aladdin is lying on the floor
Rajah appears in Disney's animated feature picture Aladdin. Photo: @H2Red
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Rajah
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Aladdin
  • Roles: Jasmine's pet

Rajah appears in Disney's animated feature picture Aladdin, which debuted in 1992. He is Princess Jasmine's dependable, loyal pet tiger and faithful companion. Rajah was a circus tiger and cub who escaped from the touring circus company during their trip to Agrabah and the Sultan's castle. He was spotted by a young Princess Jasmine, who felt he was a present from her late mother.

Read also

Who is Lil Dicky's girlfriend? A look into the American rapper's relationship history and love life

12. Berlioz

Berlioz is sitting on the ground
Berlioz features blue eyes, dark grey fur, and a light stomach. Photo: @alleycatjimi
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Berlioz
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Aristocats
  • Roles: Pianist, Duchess' kitten

Berlioz appears in The Aristocats, a 1970 Disney film. He is a black kitten, the Duchess' youngest kid, and the little brother of Marie and Toulouse. Berlioz features blue eyes, dark grey fur, and a light stomach. He also sports a small red ribbon over his neck, which is knotted but occasionally breaks apart. As a kitten, he's pretty tiny.

13. Rufus

Rufus is standing in a dark room
Rufus is Penny's senior feline companion from The Rescuers. Photo: @kismetspawn
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Rufus
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Rescuers
  • Roles: Morning Side Orphanage's pet cat

Rufus is Penny's senior feline companion from The Rescuers. He first encountered Bernard and Miss Bianca at the Morningside Orphanage and informed them of Penny's location. A senior cat, Rufus is uninterested in anything other youthful cats do.

14. Dinah

Dinah is sitting on a blue surface
Dinah is Alice's small pet kitty. Photo: @Gaufrette_2013
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Dinah the Dachshund
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: Alice in Wonderland
  • Roles: Circus dog, pet

Read also

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend? Her dating history and rumoured relationships

Dinah is Alice's small pet kitty. She appears in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Disney's Alice in Wonderland. In the movie, Dinah is Alice's cat. She is initially seen resting with Alice in a tree, listening to her sister recite from a history book.

15. Scar

Scar The Lion King is standing near a byzantium background
Scar is the primary antagonist in The Lion King. Photo: @watermeloncreature
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Scar
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
  • Roles: Prince of the Pride Lands, leader of the Lion Guard

Scar is the primary antagonist in The Lion King, the 1994 animated picture. He is Mufasa's sibling and the Pride Lands' second-born prince. Hence, he is second in line to become king. His possibilities are dashed, however, when his nephew Simba is born.

16. Toulouse

Toulouse is walking on a grassy background
Toulouse is a significant character in Disney's 1988 animated movie The Aristocats. Photo: @ToulousefromTheAristocats
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Toulouse
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Aristocats
  • Role: Talented painter

Toulouse is a significant character in Disney's 1988 animated movie The Aristocats. He is an orange-furred cat, the Duchess's oldest son, and a sibling to Berlioz and Marie. The Toulouse features a lighter orange belly and long orange fur with green eyes. He also has a big blue ribbon wound around his neck in a straw hat and bow tie style.

Read also

What is Ice Spice's net worth? The rapper's income and assets

17. Sarabi

Sarabi The Lion King is sitting next to a blue background
Sarabi is a lioness who formerly served as the monarch of the Pride Lands in The Lion King. Photo: @holaiamella
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Sarabi
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: The Lion King
  • Role: Queen of the Pride Lands

Sarabi is a lioness who formerly served as the monarch of the Pride Lands in Disney's 1994 animated movie The Lion King. She is Mufasa's companion and Simba's mother. Sarabi is a powerful, tan adult lioness with amber/reddened eyes. Even though she is strong, she has delicate, round features.

18. Sergeant Tibbs

Sergeant Tibbs is walking through a colourful background
Sergeant Tibbs served the old Colonel and assisted in rescuing the 99 Dalmatian pups in the 1961 Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Photo: @thecat1134
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Sergeant Tibbs
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: One Hundred and One Dalmatians
  • Role: Sergeant

Sergeant Tibbs, a tabby cat, served the old Colonel and assisted in rescuing the 99 Dalmatian pups in the 1961 Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians. He resides on a farm controlled by a Major General, and the barnyard animals believe themselves to be their army.

19. Scat Cat

Scat Cat is sitting on a blue metal chair
Scat Cat is a minor character in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats. Photo: @Ceracif
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Scat Cat
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Aristocats
  • Roles: Leader of alley cats

Read also

Tom Cruise height: How tall is the Top Gun star now? (with photos)

Scat Cat is a minor character in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats. In the performance, Scat Cat, O'Malley, and the other alley cats were all members of the famed band "O'Malley and the Alley Cats." However, as a recurrent joke in the show, someone or something would stop the band from performing.

20. Kiara

Kiara is sitting next to rocky background
Kiara is the main character in Disney's 1998 animated movie The Lion King II: Simba's Pride. Photo: @thatsorav3n
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Kiara
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
  • Roles: Crown Princess of the Pride Lands

Kiara is the main character in Disney's 1998 animated movie The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and a minor character in The Lion Guard, which aired from 2016 to 2019. She is the daughter of Simba and Nala, the older sister of Kion. Kiara is Kovu's partner. She has one of the best Disney's cat names.

21. Oliver

Oliver is being lifted up
Oliver is the main character of Disney's Oliver and Company. Photo: @Lobby_Loiterer
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Oliver
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Oliver & Company
  • Roles: Jenny's kitten, Fagin's kitten sometimes, Vice-President of Dodger's gang

Read also

Where was Messi born? Tracing the football superstar's humble beginnings

Oliver is the main character of Disney's Oliver and Company. He was Fagin's new pet kitten before being adopted and officially becoming Jenny Foxworth's kitty at the end of the film.

22. Homework

Homework is sleeping on a bed
30 Most popular Disney cats: The best cat characters ranked
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Homework
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Emperor's New School
  • Role: Kuzco's temporary pet cat

Homework was Kuzco's interim pet cat, which he was supposed to care for as part of his duties assignment in the episode The Emperor's New Pet.

23. Thomas O'Malley

Thomas O'Malley is clinging onto a tree
Thomas O'Malley is a protagonist in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats. Photo: @ElizFoxwell
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Abraham deLacey Giuseppe Casey Thomas O'Malley
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Aristocats
  • Roles: Duchess' husband, Scat Cat's boss

Thomas O'Malley is a compassionate alley cat who discovers Duchess and her kittens trapped in the woods and connects with them, becoming a parental figure to the kids. He is a protagonist in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats.

Read also

Owen Vanessa Elliot: Interesting facts about Cass Elliot's daughter

23. Yzma

Yzma smiles against a blurred background
Yzma is the primary antagonist in Disney's 2000 cartoon movie The Emperor's New Groove. Photo: @princech1904
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Yzma
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: Kronk's New Groove
  • Role: Sorceress

Yzma is the primary antagonist in Disney's 2000 cartoon movie The Emperor's New Groove. She is a terrible witch and former advisor of Emperor Kuzco. After being sacked from her long-held post, Yzma gets preoccupied with assassinating the emperor and taking his throne as empress. She repeatedly tries to accomplish this with the help of Kronk and many crazy potions.

24. Kitten

Mickey Mouse is holding the kitten
The unidentified kitten is featured in the 1941 animated short Lend a Paw. Photo: @ACriticalHuman
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Lend a Paw
  • Role: Lost kitten

The unidentified kitten is featured in the 1941 animated short Lend a Paw. In it, he becomes stranded in the snow and is rescued by Pluto and Mickey.

25. Sassy

Sassy is lying on a matress
Sassy is a Himalayan cat that stars in the 1993 Disney movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and its 1996 follow-up. Photo: @EasyTargetEnte1
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Sassy
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
  • Role: Hope's Himalayan cat

Read also

Matthew Gray Gubler's wife: Everything you need to know about his dating life

Sassy is a Himalayan cat that stars in the 1993 Disney movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and its 1996 follow-up. In the film, Sassy checks on Chance, who is chewing up some garments, while Hope witnesses Bob and Laura's wedding with Peter, Jamie and Shadow.

26. Zelda

  • Full name: Zelda
  • Gender: Female
  • Origin: The Fox and the Hound 2
  • Role: Dixie's entourage

Zelda plays a brief role in The Fox and the Hound 2. She is part of Dixie's cat retinue (assistant/friend). Zelda acts as someone who sympathises with Dixie's anguish and emotions after Cash dismisses her from The Singin' Strays despite her earlier decision to depart following a disagreement and substitutes her with Copper.

27. Lucifer

Lucifer is on a strewn staircase
Lucifer is the main enemy in Disney's 1950 animated picture Cinderella. Photo: @Vivid_soldier
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Lucifer
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Cinderella, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
  • Role: Human coachman

Lucifer is the main enemy in Disney's 1950 animated picture Cinderella. He belongs to the Tremaine family's black cat, possessing a cruel and cunning attitude. One of the cats of Disneyland, Lucifer, oppresses Cinderella, just like his masters do. His plans usually entail undermining her bloodhound Bruno and following the château's mice to consume them.

Read also

Where does Keanu Reeves live today? Everything you need to know

28. Angel Kitty

Angel Kitty is hanging on a spear
Angel Kitty serves as a Christmas tree decoration. Photo: @moviemenfes
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Angel Kitty
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Toy Story
  • Role: Christmas tree ornament

Angel Kitty is a minor character in Toy Story: That Time Forgot. She serves as a Christmas tree decoration. She is depicted as a Christmas tree ornament, like a cat and an angel, thus her name. She additionally wields a trumpet, which is eventually destroyed.

29. Mayor Lionheart

Mayor Lionheart is addressing the press
Mayor Lionheart is a significant character in Disney's 2016 animated animated Zootopia. Photo: @fawnseIf
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Mayor Lionheart
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: Zootopia
  • Role: Mayor of Zootopia

Mayor Lionheart is a significant character in Disney's 2016 animated animated Zootopia. He is a bold but flamboyant lion who worked as Zootopia's mayor. Lionheart is a somewhat divisive person. He displays himself as a charismatic, wealthy, and inspiring leader.

30. Kovu

Kovu is lying on the ground
Kovu appears as the deuteragonist in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride. Photo: @thereshego_yt
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Kovu
  • Gender: Male
  • Origin: The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
  • Roles: Prince Consort of the Pride Lands, Scar's chosen heir

Read also

Who is Lena Gieseke, Tim Burton's ex-wife? Everything you need to know

Kovu appears as the deuteragonist in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, a 1998 Disney direct-to-video followup to The Lion King (1994). He is Zira's son, the youngest sibling of Vitani and Nuka, and Kiara's partner.

What Disney movie has the cats?

Some of the Disney movies featuring cats include The Aristocats, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, and Oliver & Company.

Above are some of the most popular Disney cats. Disney is frequently one of the first names that come to mind regarding cartoon cats. Some of the most popular ones include Marie, Duchess, Nala, and Simba.

Yen.com.gh recently published a comprehensive list of PAW Patrol characters. PAW Patrol follows a gang of rescue canines, each with skills and characteristics, working together on rescue operations to safeguard Adventure Bay.

The plot in PAW Patrol is engaging and easy to follow for children of all ages. It follows a collection of cartoon puppies, each with abilities and characteristics, collaborating on rescue missions to preserve their hometown, Adventure Bay. Read the article to learn more about the characters.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel