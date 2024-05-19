30 Most popular Disney cats: The best cat characters ranked

Disney has numerous cat characters with unique, perfect features and endearing personalities that have captivated audiences for years. These Disney cats are among the greatest in the feline world; whether they are the protagonists or antagonists, they grab the show with their humour or attractiveness.

Disney cat characters are unique, with perfect features and endearing personalities. Photo: @danthepixarfan, @AGeekwithaHat, @areavote on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

When ranking the most popular Disney cats, we considered various characteristics, such as the cat's popularity, roles, and responsibilities. We compiled the list using data from sources such as Disney Wiki, Heroes Wiki, and Ranker.

Most popular Disney cats

Many of Disney's cat characters are pretty charming. These adorable characters in Disney films become iconic among fans and are memorable for various reasons, including their physical traits and demeanour. Who is the most famous Disney cat? Here are the most popular Disney cat characters of all time.

Marie The Aristocats Duchess The Aristocats Figaro Pinocchio Nala The Lion King Simba The Lion King Mufasa The Lion King Bagheera The Jungle Book Tigger Winnie the Pooh Cheshire Cat Alice in Wonderland Mittens Bolt Rajah Aladdin Berlioz The Aristocats Rufus The Rescuers Dinah Alice in Wonderland Scar The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Toulouse The Aristocats Sarabi The Lion King Sergeant Tibbs One Hundred and One Dalmatians Scat Cat The Aristocats Kiara The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Oliver Oliver & Company Homework The Emperor's New School Thomas O'Malley The Aristocats Yzma Kronk's New Groove Kitten Sassy Zelda The Fox and the Hound 2 Lucifer Cinderella, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time Angel Kitty Toy Story Mayor Lionheart Zootopia Kovu The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

1. Marie

Marie is one of three tritagonists in The Aristocats, Disney's animated feature movie. Photo: @MarieAristocat

Full name: Marie Katie Guppy Aristocat

Marie Katie Guppy Aristocat Gender: Female

Female Origin: The Aristocats

Roles: Musician, hypnotist

Marie is one of three tritagonists in The Aristocats, Disney's animated feature movie. She is a middle-aged kitten, the offspring of Duchess and an unidentified male cat. Marie is Toulouse's younger sister, and Berlioz's elder sister. She has white fur and sports two pink ribbons: a large one over her neck like a bow tie and another smaller one around a tuft of her hair.

2. Duchess

The Duchess is an aristocratic white Turkish Angora cat with blue eyes and long hair. Photo: @DuchessAristocat

Full name: Duchess Heather Aristocat

Duchess Heather Aristocat Gender: Female

Female Origin: The Aristocats

Roles: Pet, parent, spouse

The Duchess appears as the deuteragonist of The Aristocats, Disney's twentieth full-length animated feature picture. She is Toulouse, Berlioz, Marie's mum, Thomas O'Malley's love interest, and ultimately, his wife. The Duchess is an aristocratic white Turkish Angora cat with blue eyes and long hair. She sports a gold collar adorned with what appear to be diamonds.

3. Figaro

Figaro appears in Disney's 1940 animated picture Pinocchio. Photo: @disneyjujus90s

Full name: Figaro

Figaro Gender: Male

Male Origin: Pinocchio

Role: Minnie's close companion and confidant

Figaro, Geppetto's favourite tuxedo cat, appears in Disney's 1940 animated picture Pinocchio. He is a petite, skinny black and white tuxedo kitten with a light-yellow face, black eyes, and a black nose with yellow sclera. He has pink ear canals, paw pads, and two whiskers on each side of his face.

4. Nala

Nala appears as the deuteragonist in the 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. Photo: @DeckerStar_Luv

Full name: Nala (The Lion King)

Nala (The Lion King) Gender: Female

Female Origin: The Lion King

Role: Queen consort of Pride Rock

Nala appears as the deuteragonist in the 1994 animated feature film The Lion King. She has been Simba's best pal for his entire life. Her marriage to Simba has made her the queen consort of Pride Rock. She is Sarafina's child and Simba's partner, and together, they have a daughter, Kiara, and a son, Kion. Nala has one of the cutest cartoon cat names.

5. Simba

Simba is the main character in Disney's 1994 animated movie The Lion King. Photo: @DMDash71

Full name: Simba

Simba Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Lion King

Role: King of Pride Rock

Simba is the main character in Disney's 1994 animated movie The Lion King. Mufasa's offspring are destined to govern the Pride Lands as the monarch. When Simba reaches adulthood, he marries his childhood closest companion, Nala, and they have two cubs called Kiara and Kion. He is one of the best Disneyland cats.

6. Mufasa

Mufasa lives in the hearts of those who remember him. Photo: @artworkbyjems

Full name: Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Lion King

Role: King of the Pride Lands

Mufasa is a crucial protagonist in Disney's 1994 movie The Lion King. He was Simba's father and ruler of the Pride Lands. His jealous brother, Scar, assassinated Mufasa to seize the throne during his reign. Despite his passing, Mufasa lives on in the hearts of those who remember him. His spirit emerges as clouds, sunlight, and stars, which have appeared on occasion to guide his offspring.

7. Bagheera

Bagheera appears as the tritagonist of Disney's movie The Jungle Book. Photo: @animated_movies

Full name: Bagheera

Bagheera Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Jungle Book

Role: Protector of Mowgli

Bagheera appears as the tritagonist of Disney's movie The Jungle Book, a minor character in its 2003 followup The Jungle Book 2, and one of the main characters of its television prequel Jungle Cubs. He is a knowledgeable black panther, a confidant to many in the forest, and a "second dad" to Mowgli, the human cub.

8. Tigger

Tiger is Pooh's closest companion, who is also a toy. Photo: @TiggerLovers

Full name: Tiger

Tiger Gender: Male

Male Origin: Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh Role: Resident of the Hundred Acre Wood

Tigger is one of the primary characters in the Winnie the Pooh franchise. He is a fictitious tiger character first appearing in A. A. Milne's novel The House at Pooh Corner. Tiger is Pooh's closest companion, who is also a toy.

9. Cheshire Cat

The Cheshire Cat is a significant character in Alice in Wonderland. Photo: @horseandrabbit

Full name: Cheshire Cat

Cheshire Cat Gender: Male

Male Origin: Alice in Wonderland

Role: Guide

The Cheshire Cat is a significant character in Disney's 1951 animated picture Alice in Wonderland. He is a fascinating cat with pink and purple stripes and a perpetual grin. The Cheshire Cat, who is naughty and unpredictable, serves as Alice's Disney's guide throughout her exploits in Wonderland, but he also enjoys causing her grief.

10. Mittens

Mittens is the deuteragonist in Disney's animated film Bolt. Photo: @Pilanesa

Full name: Mittens

Mittens Gender: Female

Female Origin: Bolt

Role: Penny's cat

Mittens is the deuteragonist in Disney's animated film Bolt, released in 2008. She is a bold and short-tempered stray cat. Bolt mistook her for Dr. Calico's emissary. Mittens is cynical and has a dry sense of humour. She leads the life of a criminal who struggles with abandonment issues.

11. Rajah

Rajah appears in Disney's animated feature picture Aladdin. Photo: @H2Red

Full name: Rajah

Rajah Gender: Male

Male Origin: Aladdin

Roles: Jasmine's pet

Rajah appears in Disney's animated feature picture Aladdin, which debuted in 1992. He is Princess Jasmine's dependable, loyal pet tiger and faithful companion. Rajah was a circus tiger and cub who escaped from the touring circus company during their trip to Agrabah and the Sultan's castle. He was spotted by a young Princess Jasmine, who felt he was a present from her late mother.

12. Berlioz

Berlioz features blue eyes, dark grey fur, and a light stomach. Photo: @alleycatjimi

Full name: Berlioz

Berlioz Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Aristocats

Roles: Pianist, Duchess' kitten

Berlioz appears in The Aristocats, a 1970 Disney film. He is a black kitten, the Duchess' youngest kid, and the little brother of Marie and Toulouse. Berlioz features blue eyes, dark grey fur, and a light stomach. He also sports a small red ribbon over his neck, which is knotted but occasionally breaks apart. As a kitten, he's pretty tiny.

13. Rufus

Rufus is Penny's senior feline companion from The Rescuers. Photo: @kismetspawn

Full name: Rufus

Rufus Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Rescuers

Roles: Morning Side Orphanage's pet cat

Rufus is Penny's senior feline companion from The Rescuers. He first encountered Bernard and Miss Bianca at the Morningside Orphanage and informed them of Penny's location. A senior cat, Rufus is uninterested in anything other youthful cats do.

14. Dinah

Dinah is Alice's small pet kitty. Photo: @Gaufrette_2013

Full name: Dinah the Dachshund

Dinah the Dachshund Gender: Female

Female Origin: Alice in Wonderland

Roles: Circus dog, pet

Dinah is Alice's small pet kitty. She appears in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Disney's Alice in Wonderland. In the movie, Dinah is Alice's cat. She is initially seen resting with Alice in a tree, listening to her sister recite from a history book.

15. Scar

Scar is the primary antagonist in The Lion King. Photo: @watermeloncreature

Full name: Scar

Scar Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Roles: Prince of the Pride Lands, leader of the Lion Guard

Scar is the primary antagonist in The Lion King, the 1994 animated picture. He is Mufasa's sibling and the Pride Lands' second-born prince. Hence, he is second in line to become king. His possibilities are dashed, however, when his nephew Simba is born.

16. Toulouse

Toulouse is a significant character in Disney's 1988 animated movie The Aristocats. Photo: @ToulousefromTheAristocats

Full name: Toulouse

Toulouse Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Aristocats

Role: Talented painter

Toulouse is a significant character in Disney's 1988 animated movie The Aristocats. He is an orange-furred cat, the Duchess's oldest son, and a sibling to Berlioz and Marie. The Toulouse features a lighter orange belly and long orange fur with green eyes. He also has a big blue ribbon wound around his neck in a straw hat and bow tie style.

17. Sarabi

Sarabi is a lioness who formerly served as the monarch of the Pride Lands in The Lion King. Photo: @holaiamella

Full name: Sarabi

Sarabi Gender: Female

Female Origin: The Lion King

Role: Queen of the Pride Lands

Sarabi is a lioness who formerly served as the monarch of the Pride Lands in Disney's 1994 animated movie The Lion King. She is Mufasa's companion and Simba's mother. Sarabi is a powerful, tan adult lioness with amber/reddened eyes. Even though she is strong, she has delicate, round features.

18. Sergeant Tibbs

Sergeant Tibbs served the old Colonel and assisted in rescuing the 99 Dalmatian pups in the 1961 Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Photo: @thecat1134

Full name: Sergeant Tibbs

Sergeant Tibbs Gender: Female

Female Origin: One Hundred and One Dalmatians

Role: Sergeant

Sergeant Tibbs, a tabby cat, served the old Colonel and assisted in rescuing the 99 Dalmatian pups in the 1961 Disney classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians. He resides on a farm controlled by a Major General, and the barnyard animals believe themselves to be their army.

19. Scat Cat

Scat Cat is a minor character in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats. Photo: @Ceracif

Full name: Scat Cat

Scat Cat Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Aristocats

Roles: Leader of alley cats

Scat Cat is a minor character in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats. In the performance, Scat Cat, O'Malley, and the other alley cats were all members of the famed band "O'Malley and the Alley Cats." However, as a recurrent joke in the show, someone or something would stop the band from performing.

20. Kiara

Kiara is the main character in Disney's 1998 animated movie The Lion King II: Simba's Pride. Photo: @thatsorav3n

Full name: Kiara

Kiara Gender: Female

Female Origin: The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Roles: Crown Princess of the Pride Lands

Kiara is the main character in Disney's 1998 animated movie The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and a minor character in The Lion Guard, which aired from 2016 to 2019. She is the daughter of Simba and Nala, the older sister of Kion. Kiara is Kovu's partner. She has one of the best Disney's cat names.

21. Oliver

Oliver is the main character of Disney's Oliver and Company. Photo: @Lobby_Loiterer

Full name: Oliver

Oliver Gender: Male

Male Origin: Oliver & Company

Roles: Jenny's kitten, Fagin's kitten sometimes, Vice-President of Dodger's gang

Oliver is the main character of Disney's Oliver and Company. He was Fagin's new pet kitten before being adopted and officially becoming Jenny Foxworth's kitty at the end of the film.

22. Homework

Full name: Homework

Homework Gender : Male

: Male Origin: The Emperor's New School

Role: Kuzco's temporary pet cat

Homework was Kuzco's interim pet cat, which he was supposed to care for as part of his duties assignment in the episode The Emperor's New Pet.

23. Thomas O'Malley

Thomas O'Malley is a protagonist in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats. Photo: @ElizFoxwell

Full name: Abraham deLacey Giuseppe Casey Thomas O'Malley

Abraham deLacey Giuseppe Casey Thomas O'Malley Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Aristocats

Roles: Duchess' husband, Scat Cat's boss

Thomas O'Malley is a compassionate alley cat who discovers Duchess and her kittens trapped in the woods and connects with them, becoming a parental figure to the kids. He is a protagonist in Disney's 1970 movie The Aristocats.

23. Yzma

Yzma is the primary antagonist in Disney's 2000 cartoon movie The Emperor's New Groove. Photo: @princech1904

Full name: Yzma

Yzma Gender: Female

Female Origin: Kronk's New Groove

Role: Sorceress

Yzma is the primary antagonist in Disney's 2000 cartoon movie The Emperor's New Groove. She is a terrible witch and former advisor of Emperor Kuzco. After being sacked from her long-held post, Yzma gets preoccupied with assassinating the emperor and taking his throne as empress. She repeatedly tries to accomplish this with the help of Kronk and many crazy potions.

24. Kitten

The unidentified kitten is featured in the 1941 animated short Lend a Paw. Photo: @ACriticalHuman

Full name: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Male

Male Origin: Lend a Paw

Role: Lost kitten

The unidentified kitten is featured in the 1941 animated short Lend a Paw. In it, he becomes stranded in the snow and is rescued by Pluto and Mickey.

25. Sassy

Sassy is a Himalayan cat that stars in the 1993 Disney movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and its 1996 follow-up. Photo: @EasyTargetEnte1

Full name: Sassy

Sassy Gender: Female

Female Origin: Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Role: Hope's Himalayan cat

Sassy is a Himalayan cat that stars in the 1993 Disney movie Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and its 1996 follow-up. In the film, Sassy checks on Chance, who is chewing up some garments, while Hope witnesses Bob and Laura's wedding with Peter, Jamie and Shadow.

26. Zelda

Full name: Zelda

Zelda Gender: Female

Female Origin: The Fox and the Hound 2

Role: Dixie's entourage

Zelda plays a brief role in The Fox and the Hound 2. She is part of Dixie's cat retinue (assistant/friend). Zelda acts as someone who sympathises with Dixie's anguish and emotions after Cash dismisses her from The Singin' Strays despite her earlier decision to depart following a disagreement and substitutes her with Copper.

27. Lucifer

Lucifer is the main enemy in Disney's 1950 animated picture Cinderella. Photo: @Vivid_soldier

Full name: Lucifer

Lucifer Gender: Male

Male Origin: Cinderella, Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

Role: Human coachman

Lucifer is the main enemy in Disney's 1950 animated picture Cinderella. He belongs to the Tremaine family's black cat, possessing a cruel and cunning attitude. One of the cats of Disneyland, Lucifer, oppresses Cinderella, just like his masters do. His plans usually entail undermining her bloodhound Bruno and following the château's mice to consume them.

28. Angel Kitty

Angel Kitty serves as a Christmas tree decoration. Photo: @moviemenfes

Full name: Angel Kitty

Angel Kitty Gender: Male

Male Origin: Toy Story

Role: Christmas tree ornament

Angel Kitty is a minor character in Toy Story: That Time Forgot. She serves as a Christmas tree decoration. She is depicted as a Christmas tree ornament, like a cat and an angel, thus her name. She additionally wields a trumpet, which is eventually destroyed.

29. Mayor Lionheart

Mayor Lionheart is a significant character in Disney's 2016 animated animated Zootopia. Photo: @fawnseIf

Full name: Mayor Lionheart

Mayor Lionheart Gender: Male

Male Origin: Zootopia

Role: Mayor of Zootopia

Mayor Lionheart is a significant character in Disney's 2016 animated animated Zootopia. He is a bold but flamboyant lion who worked as Zootopia's mayor. Lionheart is a somewhat divisive person. He displays himself as a charismatic, wealthy, and inspiring leader.

30. Kovu

Kovu appears as the deuteragonist in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride. Photo: @thereshego_yt

Full name: Kovu

Kovu Gender: Male

Male Origin: The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Roles: Prince Consort of the Pride Lands, Scar's chosen heir

Kovu appears as the deuteragonist in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, a 1998 Disney direct-to-video followup to The Lion King (1994). He is Zira's son, the youngest sibling of Vitani and Nuka, and Kiara's partner.

What Disney movie has the cats?

Some of the Disney movies featuring cats include The Aristocats, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, and Oliver & Company.

Above are some of the most popular Disney cats. Disney is frequently one of the first names that come to mind regarding cartoon cats. Some of the most popular ones include Marie, Duchess, Nala, and Simba.

