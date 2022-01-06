Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, "Blade of Demon Destruction" is a Japanese manga series that follows the story of a teenager Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a demon slayer. There is no question that this show is one of the biggest anime series out there. After the first season's success, the show is finally back for its second season. Is Demon Slayer on Netflix? And will you be able to access it?

Demon Slayer characters. Photo: @demonslayers

Source: Instagram

After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he's lost.

Where to watch Japanese manga series

The anime series is available on several streaming platforms, each with its advantages. You can watch Demon Slayer on three sites: Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Netflix. If you are looking for where to watch Demon Slayer movies, these should be your first stops.

1. Funimation

Funimation is the best place to watch the anime series, given that it is a streaming service exclusively dedicated to anime. While you can get the show with the English subtitles as soon as episodes are released, the dubbed version usually takes longer. However, on Funimation, you can have exclusive access to every episode, and the dubbed version is released barely two to three weeks after the episode airs.

To access content on this site, you will have to subscribe to a premium membership account. The good news is that there is a two-week free trial, after which there is no commitment. You can cancel your subscription after two weeks with no consequences. If the payment for the account is a concern for you, two weeks is plenty of time to watch both seasons.

The premium plan allows you to watch subtitled and dubbed episodes and watch two streams simultaneously. In addition, you could opt for the Premium Plus option, where you can watch on five devices at once and even download the episodes!

2. Hulu

Hulu is the cheapest option if you are looking for affordable Demon Slayer movie streams. The streaming service charges only $6.99 per month. In addition, every episode of the show is available on demand. Another perk to considering this option is that you can stream it on almost every streaming device.

3. Crunchyroll

On Crunchyroll, you can also get every episode of the show. The episodes are available for free streaming on the site. However, users have to make some sacrifices. For example, you will have to watch the show in standard definition and have ads. The only way to watch in HD and with no ads is to upgrade to a premium subscription.

With a premium subscription, you are required to pay $7.99 per month after the fourteen-day free trial is up. If you are looking for where to watch Demon Slayer season 1, this is a great option.

4. Netflix

When is Demon Slayer season 2 coming out on Netflix? Unfortunately, the second season was not made available immediately on the site for the shows' fans.

When is the Demon Slayer movie release date on Netflix? The Entertainment District episodes were aired on Netflix from 6th December 2021. The episodes aired weekly, and the thirteen were all posted on Netflix.

How to watch Demon Slayer season 2

Most viewers have some trouble finding where to watch Demon Slayer season 2. Even so, there is no season 2 on Funimation and Crunchyroll yet, which leads users to assume that there isn't one.

Currently, only the Japanese Simulcast with English subtitles is available. The dubbed versions have not yet been released. To watch season 2 on these streaming services, do the following:

Go to the Demon Slayer page on the streaming service you use. If you cannot access the second season right away, navigate the drop-down menu. Select "Entertainment District Arc." You will now be able to view the new season.

Is Demon Slayer on Netflix? Yes, the show is available on Netflix. Also, the show is available on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyloops.

