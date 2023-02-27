A short video showing a beautiful electoral officer attending to people has stirred massive reactions online

The young man who recorded her said he was smitten by her smile, and because of that, he voted late

Many social media users who reacted to the video said the man lost focus to vote well due to a lady's beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Nigerian man, @funny_sammy.sarz, has shared a very short video of a female electoral officer at his polling unit.

The man said he even voted late because he could not keep his eyes off her smile.

Words layered on the video showed he did not care who won the election.

The man lost focus at his polling unit after seeing a beautiful lady. Photo source: @funny_sammy.sarz

Source: UGC

Man captured by lady's beauty

The man asked TikTokers to help him look for the lady, suggesting an interest in taking things further.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In another video, the man expressed happiness that his first clip was going viral and may reach the lady soon.

Many people who reacted to his video said he was doing the right thing at the wrong time. They advised him to remain focused.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 21,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Wisdom Bright said:

"This is not the time comrade stay focused."

Nikkyposh said:

"You better vote first we go find her later for you."

Santana B said:

"You no go meet her collect number. You say we should find her! Lol. Man dem."

He replied:

"I no fit near her ….am scared of her beauty."

gracyifu said:

"That one concern both of you... na result be our problem."

GRACE CHILD said:

"You go dey crush on my colleague."

anthonyfrancis537 said:

"U never chop Dey fin person wey no know ur name focus the girl no fit gree for you."

Mercy Johnson’s hubby Prince Okojie wins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that it was a moment of celebration for Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie as he revealed he emerged winner to represent the Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency at the Federal House of Assembly.

Sharing a video, which showed the moment the returning officer announced him as the winner, Prince Okojie wrote in his caption:

“With gratitude to God Almighty, My Family and the support of the good people of AGBAZILO, I was declared the winner of the Election for the Federal House of Representatives. Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency 2023. Thank you for all your support and love. I am sincerely grateful ”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng