Lisa Quama: Ghanaian Female Dancer Ditches Her Coloured Locs For Elegant Cornrow Braids
Ghanaian dancer Lisa Darko, popularly called Lisa Quama, has changed her look for her new photoshoot.
The University of Ghana student, who has a huge following on social media, is noted for slaying in coloured locs hairstyles that always match her outfits.
Lisa Quama looked elegant in a black turtle neck sweatshirt and matching black pants for her new photoshoot.
She looked charming in a simple cornrow braid hairstyle with neat edges, and her look was accessorised with silver stud earrings.
She completed her look with black designer boots, posing from different angles.
Check out the photos below:
Endurance Grand reacts to Lisa Quama's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Endurancegrand stated:
"Kiishhhhhhhh🔥"
j.e.s.s.e_5_ stated:
"She is who she thinks she is 😎❤️"
Graceoceanee stated:
"Okk edges are LAID😍😍"
finestkidinafrica_ stated:
"Hard drip 💧 my crush😍"
believe_akito stated:
"Lisaaaaa❤️"
jeynie_emerald stated:
"My Lisaaaaa💚💚"
qhwaku_snapchart stated:
"November borne no dey carry last ❤️"
qhwaku_snapchart stated:
"Lisaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️"
_therealmideyjay stated:
"My love ❤️"
mwanamayo_og stated:
"My favourite dancer❤️🔥"
_laweda_ stated:
"BADDEST QUEEN LISAAAA 👑💚🖤💙"
heis__etornam stated:
"Star crush 🌹"
Championrolie stated:
"Miss LQ❤️"
chart_jallow stated:
"My mentor you lit 🔥 🔥🔥💚"
jeynie_emerald stated:
"Steeze🔥&💯composure ✨"
Lisa Quama looks sporty in denim
Lisa Quama also looked splendid in a knitted top and black denim jeans. She wore braided hair and stud earrings.
The dancer completed her look with green Adidas sneakers that matched her designer top for anoter photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Lisa Quama slays in a kente outfit
YEN.com.gh also previously reported on dancer Lisa Quama, who looked gorgeous in tailored costumes.
The DWP Academy member's gorgeous kente ensemble took over Instagram and had many commenting.
Some social media users had commented on Lisa Quama's attire and distinctive hairstyle in the pics.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
