Mother of the one-year-old-boy who was declared the youngest male artist by the GWR, Chantelle Eghan has opened up about what the recognition means for her son

She says her son is currently clueless about the history that he made, adding that he would only grow to appreciate it later

Chantelle further outlined some of the plans she has in mind to help build a brand for her son

Mother of Ace Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the little boy who set a world record has opened up about what the achievement means for her one-year-old.

Chantelle Kukua Eghan says her son has made a history that he would only grow to appreciate later.

Chantelle Eghan with her son and the First Lady Photo credit: Chantelle Kukua/ Instagram

Eghan's son was officially declared the youngest male artist in the world by the Guinness World Records (GWR), breaking Dante Lamb's, an American, who held it for 21 years having set it in 2003 at the age of three.

In an interview spotted by YEN.com.gh on the X page, Chantelle Eghan says her son is clueless about his achievement, considering he is just a toddler now making sense of the world.

She said, however, that she expects her little boy to start making sense of the history that he has made from age 3 upwards.

"Considering his age, he is currently clueless. Maybe he will start getting an idea of it maybe from the age of 3. Hopefully, no one will have broken the record by then," she said.

The next step for Ace Liam

Chantelle Eghan further outlined the plans that have been set out for Ace Liam

"The next step is to have him do a solo exhibition. He is still one year old and he will turn 2 in July, so I'm making plans to organise a first solo exhibition for him, where he has the whole space to himself, his world artworks telling his story from the crawl," she explained.

Ace-Liam's mother said she aims to help her son have a personal collection of artworks, cataloguing his journey and progress as an artist with a long-term plan of establishing him internationally.

