A short video of a man leaving his wife and kid to relocate abroad for better opportunities has got people talking

The wife said the decision for the man to go was not an easy one for them but that God's plan was the best

Many TikTokers were divided, as some told the lady to find another husband while others advised the man to remember his family

A young mother (@kinty2020) of one has shared a very emotional video that captured the moment her husband, who got the opportunity to chase his dream, was leaving them.

At the airport, the lady and their son said goodbye to the man as he wheeled his bags. It was such an emotional parting. The wife tried hard not to cry.

The man's wife said the relocation was a tough decision. Photo source: @kinty2020

Man's emotional goodbye to family

Before the man left them, he wheeled their kid in a trolley for some seconds. The woman said allowing her husband to seek greener pastures in Italy was a tough decision for the family.

She advised the man never to stop praying in whatever thing he does.

Watch the video below:

Don't forget your family, netizens advise man

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments. Some of those who watched the video told the husband not to forget his family.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

mel said:

"Bro jus know that ur doing this for your family, dont forgot your child n wife plz."

Caroline Jaddah Osoro said:

"My cousin did this, left his wife and kid to go to USA, hes now married to another woman 4 kids blocked his wife to date!"

gaceri said:

"Those discouraging this young woman will have a heart pls.im a testimony of a long distance r/ship. my hubby went to USA and after 5yrs we joined him."

Rachel Thiong'o said:

"Look for another husband my gal."

user2299132532559 said:

"It takes courage and bravery for such decisions in our lives."

Lady left newborn behind to travel abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a hardworking lady (@muriungimfridah) went through the pain of dropping her two-month-old baby with her mother as she relocated to the UK for more opportunities.

The lady said that though it was a tough decision, she had to sacrifice to work as a registered nurse in the foreign country.

After spending almost two years in the UK, she flew the kid to the country to join her. It was such an emotional reunion.

Source: Legit.ng