- Rapper Medikal has flown to London to prepare for his concert at the 02 Indigo on May 3, 2024
- As part of his activities, the rapper has visited Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah
- A video of the rapper's visit has popped up, sparking mixed reactions from social media users
Ghanaian rapper Medikal, popularly known as Samuel Adu Frimpong, is gearing up for his highly anticipated concert at the iconic Indigo O2 arena.
Ahead of the May 3, 2024, concert, Medikal has flown to London with his team to prepare for the event.
As part of his activities, the rapper has paid a courtesy call to Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah.
The High Commissioner warmly welcomed the Omo Ada hitmaker, pledging his support for him and other Ghanaian artistes.
Medikal, visibly appreciative of the High Commissioner's encouragement, expressed gratitude for the warm reception.
Ghanaians react to Medikal's visit to Ghana High Commissioner
The visit by Medikal and his team triggered mixed reactions from social media users.
brave_t.tey said:
You need a good team who think ahead of good PR not visiting this people cos they can't fill up ur venue........ visiting is cool but then, preparations for the show is not loud my observations!!! Chale search for help keep pride aside bro!!! DM if u need help. I can help u sell 30% of the show within this few days left @amgmedikal
bossbrown23 said:
So Medikal never go learn fashion Jon lie Ben non
Shatta Wale, others to join Medikal in London
Medikal's concert promises to be a grand celebration of Ghanaian music. With a stellar repertoire of hit songs and an electrifying stage presence, the rapper is poised to deliver a performance that will captivate attendees.
He will also be joined on the night by dancehall sensation Shatta Wale and other top-tier artistes including DJ Azonto, who claimed to have already been paid for the show. The line-up also includes Bisa Kdei, Kwesi Arthur, Efya, and many others.
