President Akufo-Addo’s driver, Joseph Addo, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon.

He polled 664 votes against 555 from his main challenger, Solomon Kotey Niikio.

Joseph Addo, who has served as President Akufo-Addo’s driver for over 20 years, touted his contributions to the constituency when justifying his bid.

The current MP is the National Democratic Congress’ Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

She won the seat from the NPP in 2020.

The primary is being held because the previoulsy elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Gerald Joseph Tetteh, resigned for personal reasons.

The NPP had over 300 parliamentary aspirants vying in 101 constituencies across 15 out of the 16 regions on January January 27.

These primaries were held in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

The party previously selected parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it does not have sitting MPs on December 2, 2023.

Several of President Akufo-Addo's ministers were booted out during the party's primaries.

