A young father expressed surprise when he saw his little girl's hands locked with a boy's in a park

The man screamed, "What are you doing?" as the kids paid no attention to him and continued playing

Many TikTokers who watched the video of the girl and her father said the kid was having a good time and should not be disturbed

A father of a three-year-old girl got many people laughing with his reaction when he saw the kid playing with a boy.

The boy and girl held each other's hands as they swung them gently. Seeing their hands locked, the man shouted to call her attention.

The man shook his head in disappointment as his daughter played with a boy. Photo source: @thulimn8

Girl plays with boy in a park

The girl's mother (@thulimn8), who was filming the man's reaction, could not stop laughing in the background. She captioned the video:

"Daddy doesn't like this."

Words layered on the clip read:

"When your 3-year-old daughter already chooses to disappoint you."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments and more than 100,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

kedilatile_Nth2tang said:

"She's a gone girl."

Marah Yadidi said:

"'Phila, what are you doing?' What does she look like she’s doing?"

mashadinkoana4 said:

"The way he asked what is she doing."

Mum replied:

"She said she's married."

BUMA said:

"They are playing husband and wife as the song is…"

mmmm said:

"He's really feeling her vibe, let them vibe abeg."

SATURN said:

"Sis is having the time of her life."

Pali_Pali said:

"Baby girl didn’t even move her eyes from the boy love it for her."

