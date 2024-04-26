Tango Prime has expressed solidarity with Serwaa Amihere after she publicly apologised over the leakage of her private video

The company also expressed commitment to continue their partnership with the GH One TV presenter

Social media users who reacted to the post commended Serwaa Amihere for issuing an apology on the issue

Tango Prime, hygiene essential products produced by Delta Paper Mill Limited in Ghana, has responded to the apology issued by its brand ambassador and media personality, Serwaa Amihere, regarding the leakage of her private video.

In reacting to the apology, Tango Prime took X to support Serwaa Amihere, hence expressing confidence that she would overcome any challenges.

The company assured the GHONE TV presenter of their unwavering commitment to work with her as partners.

"We believe in your ability to overcome challenges, and we're committed to supporting you as we continue to collaborate to promote our brand," the post read.

Serwaa Amihere showed appreciation to Tango Prime as she reposted the tweet and reacted to it with a love emoji.

Serwaa Amihere issues a public apology apology

The statement from Tango Prime comes after Serwaa Amihere, on Wednesday, April 24 as she apologised to her family, employers and the brands she represents who may have been affected by the private video.

She pleaded for forgiveness from Ghanaians, adding that the incident had taught her a valuable lesson.

Ghanaians react to the apology from Serwaa Amihere

Netizens who thronged the comment section of Serwaa's post praised her for realising her mistakes and apologizing to Ghanaians.

Amankona Joseph

Don’t worry Aho)fe just remember you are not the only person who has been in this situation before one thing I believed in u is u are a strong woman and a woman of substance, beautiful, intelligent most of all highly respected in the society of which nothing can change ur ambition to become whom u have planned to be may God continue to strengthen u in all ur￼ endeavors.

Godwill Spencer Nana Kwaw reacted:

I don't think this press release was necessary bcos your matter almost died on the net but this release has awoken it again ,I didn't even know you enjoy this internet bash

Devotional book added:

Care for yourself a little extra. Slow down. Rest. Recover. Reflect. Reconnect with yourself.

Top Choco accepts apology from Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Top Choco praised Serwaa Amihere after she apologised for the leakage of her private video.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the company said it has acknowledged and accepted the apology of the GHOne presenter.

The company also expressed commitment to continuing its partnership with Serwaa Amihere.

