Perfect Match Xtra contestant Dellki is news in the news for wearing daring outfits

The beauty entrepreneur has caused a stir with her see-through dress during the Friday night pool party

Some social media users have begged the organisers to prevent the women from showing their bodies on TV

Perfect Match Xtra season two contestant Oduro Diana Nsenkyire, popularly called Dellki, has become the talk of the town after rocking a revealing outfit to a pool party.

The rising actress, who was featured in Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye's Slay Queens movie, loves to put her body on full display, as seen in all her Instagram videos.

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Dellki rocks classy outfits. Photo credit: @its_dellki

Dellki is not shy to flaunt her voluptuous as she slays in a daring halter neck dress in the Perfect Match Xtra house.

The fashionista wore a long ponytail hairstyle, heavy makeup and long eyelashes to complete her look.

Dellki slays in a naked black dress

Dellki broke the internet with this black revealing dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Tessy flaunts her cleavage in a skimpy dress

Perfect Match Xtra contestant Tessy looked stunning in a black bra and an orange crochet skirt while showing off her dance moves.

Ghanaians react as Perfect Match Xtra contestant Dellki wears only braless outfits in the reality house

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jordonsparkz stated:

TV3 please advise the lady wai... What is this..??? Mtcheeew

akyede3pa_aj stated:

am i the only one who finds decent dresses sassy and classy to revealing clothes

adwoagolden69 stated:

Some people dressing is out of coverage area eden

fxk_ubitch stated:

That girl like exposing herself too much

Marymacdonaldasare stated:

Her dressing is no for us but we like her

Marymacdonaldasare stated:

Big mama pls help tracy for us

Keziahadabunu stated:

Hmmmm ladies, what’s that she’s wearing? It’s a No, it’s not nice mpo

thenaana_pee stated:

My droid

Kevkophi stated:

Pls vote for Tracy I want to see her more

Marymacdonaldasare stated:

Tracy

pretty_zaina247 stated:

@its_dellki giving them that’s how we like it

Perfect Match Xtra Winners: Grace Sadly Explains Why She Broke Up With Bebelino In A Viral Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how some fans were disappointed in Grace and Bebelino, the winners of Perfect Match Xtra season one, following their breakup.

The ideal pair admitted that they were very different from one another and that this caused constant fights.

Some social media fans had conflicting emotions when they watched the Instagram live reunion videos.

