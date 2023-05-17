WhatsApp has introduced a new chat lock feature, enabling users to hide private conversations in a password-protected folder

Chat Lock further enhances privacy by requiring authentication for accessing locked chats

The update also strengthens WhatsApp's security and privacy efforts, complementing existing features like end-to-end encryption

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform Meta owns, has unveiled a new feature called Chat Lock that allows users to protect and hide their private conversations.

The feature enables individuals to move specific chats to a password-protected folder, making them inaccessible to anyone without the correct authentication.

Authentication can be done using a password or biometric security, such as a fingerprint or facial recognition.

WhatsApp enhances chat lock features. Photo credit: @whatsapp

Source: Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, made the announcement in a Facebook post, emphasising that the locked chats in WhatsApp enhance users' privacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His post reads:

"New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content."

WhatsApp's private features

WhatsApp has a history of prioritising security and privacy, with features such as end-to-end encryption, encrypted chat backup, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, and control over the visibility of the last seen status.

WhatsApp's new Chat Lock feature represents another step in the company's ongoing efforts to provide users with robust privacy and security controls, allowing individuals to protect their most sensitive conversations from prying eyes.

How to enable the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature

To enable the Chat Lock feature, users must download or update WhatsApp to the latest version on Android and iOS devices.

Once updated, they can go to the specific chat they wish to lock, click on the profile picture, and find the new "chat lock" option below the disappearing message menu.

Enabling the chat lock requires authentication using the phone's password or biometrics.

Users can swipe down on the WhatsApp home page to access locked chats and conveniently view all the closed conversations.

WhatsApp users react

Itumeleng Sizila writes:

"Very amazing. Thanks for keeping our relationships safe!"

Hopsy Kalino MW Also reacted

"This is so great and wonderful news, thanks Mr . Cheating has been upgraded"

Martin Beck Nworah also wrote:

"Please unlock this particular chat. I know it is written 'car repairer' but can I see the chat?"

"Make videos, calls": Elon Musk unveils new features on Twitter, WhatsApp speaks

In the meantime, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Elon Musk stated plans are ongoing to deploy audio and video call features on Twitter as part of efforts to improve Twitter.

Among other benefits, the new Twitter features will enable users to place calls without disclosing their phone numbers.

Following recent discussions between Elon Musk, a Twitter developer, and WhatsApp, the announcement was made.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng