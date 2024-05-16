The prestigious American awards show, BET, released the list of nominations for the various categories, and no Ghanaian musician made the list

Several Nigerian and South African musicians from the African continent dominated the list

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their frustrations at the news

BET Awards have released the official nominations list for the various categories of the prestigious awards show, and no Ghanaian musician made the list.

Ghanaians missed out on 2024 BET nominations

Organisers of the American award show BET released the list of nominations for the various categories, and no Ghanaian musicians' name were listed.

Nigerian and South African musicians dominated the list from the African continent, with nominations in various categories.

Nigerian musicians such as; Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, Davido, Lojay, and Seyi Vibez were all nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif are the only two musicians from the country to have won awards at the BET.

Sarkodie, in 2012, bagged his first-ever BET Award in the Best International Act category. However, he went on to win the award twice in 2014 and 2015.

In 2023, Black Sherif won his first BET Award at 21-years-old. He won the Best International Flow award ahead of South Africa's Aka and K.O, UK's Central Cee and JHus, France's Gazo and Ninho, Brazil's Major Rd and Tasha &Tracie, and Zambia's Sampa The Great.

Reactions as no Ghanaian musician was nominated for the BET Awards 2024

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians as no Ghanaian musician was nominated for the 2024 BET Awards:

@seanelhadji said:

While some are making a noise online disturbing the sub-region, others are putting in the work quietly offline, those are the real Winners! You left out the Godfather, Burna Boy!

@twiterHighway said:

unless Safo Newman go come collect the BET for we

@ujunwaedeh said:

Stonebwoy missed?

@_hommie_1 said:

Why didn’t King Promise bag a nomination after having the most popular song in Africa and organizing the biggest show in Asia according to the paid influencers?

@DwumahCassandra said:

King Promise should have being noticed since Twitter influencers claim he is the biggest international artist in Ghana

@Ceed_Tha_Youth said:

Na this country wey music die you dey want BET. Artiste dem ah hardwork sef we dey trash am. TGMA naaa we go win some

