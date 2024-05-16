A level 100 student of AAMUSTED has caused a stir online after he was captured in a video saying he is quitting school

The young man said he could no longer stand the pressure from his university lecturers

Netizens who chanced on the video shared their views

A video of a young man who packed bags and luggage from his hostel and headed home has caused a stir on social media.

The chap says he could no longer bear the academic demands of his lecturers.

The purported AAMUSTED student Photo credit: aquaboah2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified young man is a first-year student at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in the Ashanti region.

He was captured in the video dragging a brown suitcase full of his belongings out of a hostel room.

"Every two minutes we are doing assignments, every two days we are doing presentations. I can no longer take it, I can't continue my studies," he said.

Netizens react to his video

Netizens, most of whom appeared to be students, who chanced on his video posted on TikTok by aquaboah2 shared their personal experiences relative to the demands of university education.

The video had raked in over 26.8k likes and 290 comments, as of the time of drafting this report,

A few of the comments gleaned from the post are compiled below.

scenery said:

"In tertiary, presentation is like drinking water."

samnerry also said:

"as I enter level 300, everything presentation."

Ama reacted:

"Wat bore me most is dat group Assignment no."

Andykay also reacted:

"Rest in peace to us final-year students eiiii."

Fisty Wisty Summer commented:

"You saw tech and you came AAMUSTED. Here when you score 95 it is D."

Arbenarh also commented:

"You haven’t seen anything yet."

Tennis gh said:

"Me wey Adey University of education kraa attire h33 anytime bia online class my data is finished."

Another AAMUSTED student threatens to quit

This is the second time a student from AAMUSTED has been spotted online complaining about the rigours of studies at the school.

Another student at the school took to social media to complain about the stress his university lecturers are putting him through.

In a trending video, the man said he is being overburdened with academic work, adding that he was quitting school for farming.

it is, however, unclear whether the two students from AAMUSTED were serious or simply joking with their claims of academic pressure, from the videos sighted online.

Source: YEN.com.gh