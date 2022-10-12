Dr Daniel McKorley penned a heartfelt message to his daughters on International Day of the Girl Child 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies assured his girls he would always be there for them

While many complimented the business owner, one fan expressed admiration for his all-grown beautiful daughters

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, penned an emotional message to his daughters on International Day of the Girl Child 2022.

Popularly known as McDan, the Ghanaian business owner assured his girls he would always be there for them. ''You would never need to feel isolated or alone''.

McDan said parenting his daughters has been an honour because they have taught him more.

Family photo of McDan and his daughters. Credit: drdanielmckorley.

Source: Instagram

Virtues his daughters taught him

''I have learned patience, selflessness, and strength, and you have softened me more than you know,'' he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The CEO further stated that he had established his children on solid foundations of learning and values to triumph over the challenges of life when he is not there.

''I know you will make me proud. Your stories are just beginning. I can’t wait to watch you write it,'' he said.

McDan subsequently shared a family photo in which he posed with his daughters. Netizens took to the comment section to compliment him and the girls.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

While many complimented McDan, one fan gushed over his daughters

Niiqoyafrica posted:

One secret taught by a dad is to create a better world for his children. Bless up, boss.

Daniel Bee said:

Your daughters are beautiful. Nice one, Sir.

Ariana_osei commented:

God bless you, and may God grant you long life and good health and live to see their children's Children. I'm thrilled by reading this. Thank you, I pray. God grant me a wonderful father for my future kids too.

Kwame_ankomahenoch said:

Majestic words from a father. Pray to God I get to write these words to my children one day. Well said 'Dad'.

Abrantie.kwadwo posted:

I pray to be in your house one day for dinner.

Kosuaa commented:

My dad was hard on me. I thank him now cos it was very necessary, now I have grown I see the benefits.

Theofficialampadu4k posted:

Proud of you, Sir, Keep setting unlimited standards, Your protégé like myself are being guided.

Reginald9080 said:

''Happy birthday to your gorgeous daughter. More prosperity to her, more wins to her,e.t.c

Morganrich2020 posted:

May blessings lead you until you are tired of it.

Agyengo92 shared:

You are a great man and a good Dad. God bless you.

Dr Daniel McKorley Advises Individuals to help Others

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Daniel McKorley recently took to social media to admonish individuals to move from helping out people through posts on social media to taking meaningful actions.

In his post, he said that social media timelines are always filled with beautifully crafted posts with good intentions about things that can be done to make our communities better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh