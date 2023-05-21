A couple from Texas, America sparked a debate online after disclosing they charge adult children rent

According to Erika and Cody Archie, they asked their daughter, 19, to pay rent after high school

The parents' social media post ignited mixed reactions as some fans agreed with them while others slammed them

An American couple who started charging their daughter rent after she refused to go to college has raised a debate about modern parenting.

Erika (left) and Cody Archie (right) reveal they charge 19-year-old daughter Kylee Deason (center) to stay at home. Photo: @bar7ranch.

Their decision to charge their 19-year-old daughter Kylee Deason KSh 26,000 per month as rent elicited mixed reactions.

The daughter pays KSh 26k rent to the parents

According to Daily Mail, their daughter graduated high school in May 2022, and on June 1, within two weeks, she was paying rent to her parents.

That choice left much of their fans split over how parents can best teach their children financial maturity.

"How do you feel about making your adult children pay rent to live at home?" the couple posted on Instagram.

Mixed reactions from fans

"Bad parents my children did not pay rent and lived at home till they all got married all 4."

"I agree with her paying rent. But if she pays rent, she should be able to come and go with no curfew as she pleases, though."

"You are absolutely correct! No discussion needed! They (children) are more than welcome to make their own choice. You’ve given her an option and she can choose. Very simple!"

"O and by the way we helped them out if they needed remember one day we will be old pay it forward."

"Your kids owe you nothing. They are a product of your decisions and choices. They didn't choose to be here, you chose to have them."

"Hell no. My kids will always be welcome home, rent-free."

