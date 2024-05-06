Bethenny Frankel is best known for her role in the reality TV series The Real Housewives of New York City, in which she appeared in eight out of fourteen seasons. Her longevity in entertainment, business ventures and investments have gained her fame and improved her earnings. What is Bethenny Frankel's net worth?

Bethenny Frankel's net worth reflects her hard work and business acumen. She is an American television personality, entrepreneur, author and philanthropist. Despite coming from a decent background, Bethenny has built a successful empire that has seen her improve her finances.

Bethenny Frankel's profile summary

What is Bethenny Frankel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, CA Knowledge and Finty, Bethenny Frankel has an alleged net worth of between $80 million and $85 million. She has made her fortune through her career in entertainment, various business ventures, and investments.

How did Bethenny Frankel build her net worth? Here is a detailed breakdown of the celebrity entrepreneur's income streams.

Reality television earnings

Bethenny has earned a lot of money through her various participation in reality television shows. She first ventured into reality TV when she appeared in The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, a reality competition series in 2005.

Her business, BethennyBakes, earned her a spot in the TV show, where she became one of two finalists. The show made her famous, paving the way for future success.

From 2008 to 2019, she starred in the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), where she featured in eight non-consecutive seasons. In an August 2023 TikTok video, Frankel revealed that she initially earned $7,250 for her first season on the show. She said,

I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes.

However, her pay increased throughout subsequent seasons, with various reports suggesting that she earned an alleged $40,000 per episode. In 2010, Bethenny appeared in another Bravo reality television series, Bethenny Getting Married? (later retitled Bethenny Ever After).

In November of the same year, she competed in Skating with the Stars, a reality competition series. According to Forbes, Bethenny's various reality TV roles earned her a reported $700,000 in 2011.

Business ventures

Bethenny Frankel first ventured into business in the early 1990s with In Any Event. Her company focused on party planning and operated out of a $750 monthly rental in Beverly Hills, California. However, Frankel wasn't successful with her venture, mentioning to Forbes that inexperience cost her company.

I didn't know what I was doing; I was broke. I was eating cartons of takeout rice two meals a day.

Frankel then ventured into wholesale and retail by buying and reselling pashmina scarves. From 2003 to 2006, the American entrepreneur ventured into baking by operating her business, BethennyBakes. However, BethennyBakes went out of business in 2006.

Bethenny's Skinnygirl earnings

In 2009, Bethenny founded the Skinnygirl company that operated a pre-packaged margarita and cocktail line. In 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Frankel sold Skinnygirl to Beam Global for an alleged $120 million. People estimated the figure to be $100 million. She also kept the rights to the Skinnygirl brand name.

After the acquisition, Frankel expanded the Skinnygirl brand to include popcorn, salad dressings, supplements, and coffee. In 2018, Skinnygirl released its apparel, including Skinnygirl jeans, dresses, and jackets.

In 2019, Bethenny sold part of Skinnygirl for an undisclosed fee but maintained creative control of the brand.

In 2023, the entrepreneur ventured into the wine industry by partnering with Valerie Rousseau to release Forever Young Wine. Bethenny announced the company in April 2023 through her Instagram.

Investment earnings

Bethenny Frankel has made several notable investments. In 2018, she invested in the celebrity video request platform Cameo. Frankel's Cameo investment has proved successful. During an interview with The Entrepreneur, she said,

We've made a lot of money. I don't know how else to say it. From not a crazy investment in the beginning to a substantial profit. That was my first real investment like that. So it was exciting.

In 2023, the entrepreneur also invested in the startup Mingle Mocktails. Mingle Mocktails is a Philadelphia-based brand that sells sparkling, non-alcoholic cocktails, including Cranberry Cosmo and Key Lime Margarita.

Media and book earnings

Bethenny is a four-time bestseller with nine book releases to her name. According to Thriftbooks, Bethenny Frankel's books include:

The Skinnygirl Rules (book and audio CD) – 2009

(book and audio CD) – 2009 Naturally Thin – 2009

– 2009 The Skinnygirl Dish – 2009

2009 A Place of Yes – 2011

– 2011 Skinnydipping – 2012

– 2012 Skinnygirl Solutions – 2013

– 2013 Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes – 2014

– 2014 Cookie Meets Peanut – 2014

– 2014 I Sucƙ at Relationships So You Don't Have to – 2015

Real estate

According to Yahoo, Bethenny has invested in various real estate ventures in different parts of the USA. In 2011, she bought a 3,725-square-foot Tribeca loft for $4.995 million and incurred an additional $500,000 in renovations and furnishings. In 2016, Frankel sold the house for $6.95 million.

2014, the entrepreneur bought a $4.2 million two-bedroom condo on Mercer Street. She put the home for sale in 2017 for $5.25 million but finally sold it for $3.65 in 2020.

2015 saw Frankel buying a retreat in the Hamptons for $2.675 million. As of the time of writing, the star still owns the home. 2017 saw her purchase an artist's loft in SoHo for $4.2 million. The same year, she bought a second property in the Hamptons. Frankel reportedly rented the home for $150,000 a month.

In 2018, the reality TV star listed the Hamptons property for sale for under $3 million. However, the property sold in early 2020 for $2.28 million. In 2021, Frankel bought a Greenwich abode for $1.8 million. The property sold months later for an undisclosed amount despite the asking price of $3.5 million.

She also bought another Greenwich property in 2021 for $4.5 million.

Acting and TV production

Aside from reality television, Bethenny has had stints as an actress and in TV production. According to IMDb, the entertainer has six acting and three production credits. Her acting credits include:

Danger in the Dorm – In production

– In production Just B with Bethenny Frankel – 2020

– 2020 Nightcap – 2017

– 2017 The Neighbors – 2013

– 2013 Wish Me Luck – 1995

– 1995 Hollywood Hills 90028 – 1994

Frankel's production credits include:

The Big Shot with Bethenny (TV mini-series) – 2021

(TV mini-series) – 2021 Just B with Bethenny Frankel (Podcast series) – 2020

(Podcast series) – 2020 Bethenny & Fredrik (TV series) – 2018

Was Bethenny Frankel born rich?

Bethenny came from a humble background. Her father, Robert J Frankel, was a horse trainer, while her mother, Bernadette Birk, worked in interior design. After her parents divorced when Bethenny was four, her father stopped providing financial support.

FAQs

Why is Bethenny Frankel famous? She is well-known because of her reality television roles, business ventures, philanthropy and being an author. Is Bethenny Frankel a billionaire? No, she isn't. The entrepreneur is a millionaire with an alleged net worth of between $80 million and $85 million. How is Bethenny Frankel a billionaire? According to the latest reports, she is not a billionaire but a millionaire. How much did Bethenny Frankel get paid for Skinnygirl? The entrepreneur allegedly received between $100 million and $120 million. Who was the richest housewife? According to Just Jared, Kathy Hilton from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the wealthiest housewife, with an alleged net worth of $350 million. Does Bethenny still own Skinnygirl? She still owns the Skinnygirl brand, having sold Skinnygirl Cocktails in 2011 and part of the company in 2019.

Bethenny Frankel's net worth has improved over time due to her success in reality television and business ventures. Her success has generated interest from the public, who are eager to learn more about her earnings.

