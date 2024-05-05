Actress Benedicta Gafah has spoken on rumours that she has done cosmetic surgery

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has firmly shut down rumours suggesting she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

In a recent post online, she attributed her enviable hourglass figure to a dedicated regimen of proper diet and exercise.

Speculation about Gafah's shape has lingered for a long time. A few days one of Gafah's fans commented on her social media post, claiming that she was one of the female celebrities in Ghana who had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure. However, the actress was quick to set the record straight.

"I had never gone under the knife," Gafah asserted in her response, dismissing the rumors outright.

The actress, known for her stunning physique and penchant for figure-hugging outfits, has long been transparent about her fitness journey. In the past, she frequently shared intense workout routines with her followers, emphasizing her effort to maintain her coveted curves.

"Everything I have now was naturally acquired from proper diet and exercise," Gafah explained, crediting her disciplined approach to health and wellness for her remarkable physical transformation.

Fans react to Bendicta Gafah's post

The post shared online has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

ms_ceccy said:

She has been lyk this since she started Kumawood

ohemaa_ajoa said:

@ms_ceccy yeah it has even reduce for me it was bigger Dan dis

grandiose_xx said:

But Dr Sherif of IV lounge posted her doing face and lip fillers with butt injections and she goes from time to time for adjustment

Benedicta Gafah blasted over her dress

Meanwhile, social media users blasted Benedicta Gafah for exposing her thighs at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding.

The top Kumawood star showed off her smooth skin as she modelled in a corseted dress and jacket.

She looked impeccable, smiling beautifully at the camera while showing off her dance moves.

