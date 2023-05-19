A single mother is trending on TikTok after her daughter posted a video of her mother delivering groceries while she stayed at the campus residence

A TikTok user shared an appreciation post for her mother, who ensured her daughter can go to university

Mzansi peeps were touched by the kind gesture and praised the single mom for doing all she could for her kid

A single mother has been trending on TikTok for her sweet gesture after she bought groceries for her child who lives on campus. Images: @mba_lee_za/TikTok

Source: UGC

A single mother is trending on TikTok for all the right reasons. The lady touched the hearts of Mzansi, showing peeps that a bond between a mother and child is forever and has no limits.

The enduring power of a mother's love for her child

This was the case for this single mother who touched Mzansi after a heartwarming TikTok video went viral, which showed her taking a taxi to visit her daughter at her campus residence.

The post shows the mother carrying groceries for her daughter and @mbalenhlemkhize cooking a meal for them to share. The touching moment of quality time spent together has melted the hearts of many, praising the mother for her dedication to her child.

Watch the video below:

Heartwarming reactions as the single mother goes the extra mile to visit her daughter on campus

The heartwarming moment has sparked a wave of positivity on social media, with many sharing their stories of love and family. The video has shown the power of a simple act of kindness and the beauty of the bond between a mother and a child.

Here are the comments:

@Mohau_Moropa-Lekoko said

"Your mother is a true queen."

@sanelisomahlaba commented:

"At least you guys have parents; you are blessed."

@Khutso said:

"You better not disappoint her."

@Jade commented:

"Make that lady proud."

@Bommy said:

"This is like my mom; she's my whole life. We never lived together, but she would always show up. I always run to her when she gets out of a taxi."

@YonelaNjokweni commented:

"Please make that queen proud."

@NoxoloMtshali said:

"Please, please don’t disappoint her. I wish I could take her to a spa."

@MandisaYolandaNdlazi commented:

"This made me cry. God bless her. Please do well and take care of your mom one day, she deserves the world."

Source: Briefly.co.za