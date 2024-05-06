Who is Alexis Mixter? Everything about Jason Segel's ex-girlfriend

Alexis Mixter is an American photographer who rose to fame following her relationship with American actor Jason Segel. Jason is famous for starring as Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Mother. He has also appeared in several films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Muppets. Why did they break up, and did she find love again?

Alexis Mixter and Jason began dating in 2013. However, they called it quits in 2021 after dating for over eight years. After their breakup, Alexis found love again and is married to comedian Joshua Dean. She also loves pets and owns one blind cat called Helen Daisesauce.

Full name Alexis Mixter Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1978 Age 45 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Southern California, USA Current residence Oregon, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Red Eye colour Hazel Father Jim Mother Charlene Mixter Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Joshua Dean Profession Photographer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @alexismixter

Who is Alexis Mixter?

The American photographer was born to Charlene and Jim in Southern California, United States. Alexis Mixter's age is 45 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 20 December 1978. Alexis attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, graduating with a bachelor of fine arts in 2005.

In an Instagram post that dated back to August 2018, Mixter penned down a heartfelt tribute to her biological father, Jim, who had just passed away. She revealed that she had never known him and first met him in her late 20s. She said;

I didn't know my biological father, Jim until I was in my late 20s. Finally, meeting him was like meeting a version of myself that was so similar in some ways and so drastically different in others.

Alexis Mixter was seemingly brought up by her stepdad, Daniel (Dan). She grew up alongside her sister, Whitney Mixter, an American actress, reality TV star, host, producer, and comedian. She has appeared in films and TV shows, including Bold Native, Riley Parra: Better Angels, Workaholics, and The Bleeding Game.

Career

Alexis is a well-known photographer and actress. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a portrait photographer and landscape artist through her company, Alexis Mixter Photography. She has also worked as a national broadcast negotiator at ORION Trading.

The American photographer has served as women's department lead in various companies, including Ralph Lauren and Pottery Barn. She also served as assistant manager at Pottery Barn and as customer service lead in the same company.

Alexis Mixter’s dating history

Mixter has been in the spotlight for her career and personal relationships. She has been romantically linked with various prominent men in the entertainment industry. Who is she dating right now? Discover more details of her romantic life below.

Jason Segel

Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter dated for eight years. Due to their long relationship, many mistook Alexis for Jason Segal's wife. The duo started dating in December 2013 but kept their relationship under wraps.

They made their relationship public in 2016 when they attended a fundraiser hosted by actor Sean Penn as a couple. Despite dating for over eight years, Alexis announced the end of their relationship in April 2021 in a lengthy post shared on her Instagram account.

It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life. But change happens, and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming.

The post has since been deleted. The two remained friends even after their separation. Jason Segel is currently dating Kayla Radomski, an American dancer and actress. Jason Segel's relationship with Kayla began in 2023.

Joshua Dean

The artist is currently married to Joshua Dean. Alexis Mixter's husband is an American comedian and writer. They married in April 2022 in a lovely wedding attended by close friends and family in the Pacific Northwest.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alexis praised her husband with a love message one month after their marriage. She wrote;

Joshua, I knew you were the one the moment I hugged you in the Portland airport (I promise to write about how we met sometime). You get me. You respect me.

She added,

Every day with you is the best day of my life. I love you

The couple started dating when Joshua sent Alexis a DM in June 2021. They continued communicating online until Mixter flew out to Portland to meet him.

Who is Alexis Mixter? She is an American photographer popular for being Jason Segel’s ex-girlfriend. How old is Alexis Mixter? Alexis is 45 years old as of May 2024. She was born on 20 December 1978. Where was Alexis Mixter born? She hails from Southern California, United States. Who is Jason Segel’s wife? Jason Segel is not married but is dating Kayla Radomski, a dancer. Is Alexis Mixter married? She is married to Joshua Dean, a comedian and writer. What is Alexis Mixter’s net worth? According to Buzzlearns and Net Worth List, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. What is Alexis Mixter’s current residence? The reality TV personality resides in Oregon, United States.

Alexis Mixter is an American photographer and reality TV star. She gained immense due to her relationship with American actor Jason Segel—they were together for over eight years. After breaking up with Jason Segel, she began dating Joshua Dean. The couple wedded in April 2022.

