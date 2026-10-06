The UK Home Office outlined strict rules for foreign nationals entering Britain on a Marriage Visitor visa

Six specific activities are prohibited for visa holders, including taking up employment and enrolling in studies

The Marriage Visitor visa costs £135 and is valid for up to six months, with no option to extend from within the UK

Foreign nationals planning to marry in the United Kingdom face a firm set of restrictions under the country's Marriage Visitor visa, with the Home Office spelling out six activities that holders are explicitly barred from while in the country.

The visa allows individuals to travel to the UK to marry or enter a civil partnership at an accredited venue within six months of arrival, on the condition that they leave the country once the ceremony is concluded.

UK lists 6 things foreign partners cannot do on a Marriage Visitor Visa. Photo credit: Anadolu & Delmaine Donson/Getty Images.

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What you cannot do on a Marriage Visitor Visa

The official government guidance identifies the following prohibited activities for visa holders:

Claiming state benefits or any form of public funding is entirely off limits. Holders cannot bring dependants along on the same permit; family members must apply for their own visas separately.

Attempting to establish residency through repeated visits is also forbidden.

The visa cannot be extended or switched to another immigration category from within the UK, meaning holders must depart before pursuing any further status.

Taking up employment in the UK is prohibited, with only narrow exceptions for minor remote tasks directly tied to a person's existing job abroad, such as attending a pre-scheduled meeting.

Finally, enrolling in any formal course or educational programme is not permitted for the duration of the stay.

The Home Office has been clear that the permit is a short-term arrangement and offers no direct route to long-term residency without first leaving the country.

How to apply for UK's Marriage Visitor Via

Not every foreign national planning a UK wedding needs this visa. Irish citizens, those with pre-settled or settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, and individuals with pending EU Settlement Scheme applications are all exempt.

Anyone eligible for British citizenship, including dual nationals, must follow citizenship routes rather than apply for this temporary permit.

Those who do need the visa must apply online before travelling, with the application window opening no earlier than three months before the intended travel date.

Applicants are then required to visit an accredited visa application centre in person to provide biometric data, including fingerprints and photographs.

Standard processing takes up to three weeks, though faster decisions are available at select centres for an additional charge. The application fee is £135 for a visa valid for up to six months.

UK lists 6 Marriage Visitor restrictions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official immigration rules outlining who qualified for an exemption from the English language requirements when applying for permanent settlement.

The exemptions covered four distinct categories based on age, disability and specific residency conditions, each with its own qualifying criteria.

One exemption category was set to change from March 26, 2027, raising the language proficiency threshold used to assess applicants seeking exemption on those grounds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh