The UK government has outlined four conditions Innovator Founder visa holders must meet before applying for indefinite leave to remain

Applicants must have lived in the UK for at least 3 years on a qualifying visa and pass the Life in the UK Test

Each application costs £3,226 per person, with a decision expected within 6 months of submission

The UK government has set out the specific conditions that Innovator Founder visa holders must satisfy before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain, the country's form of permanent residency that grants the right to live, work, and study in the UK without a time limit.

Holders of indefinite leave to remain may also claim certain benefits and can use the status as a stepping stone towards applying for British citizenship.

UK guidance outlines Innovator Founder visa requirements for indefinite leave to remain, including three years’ residence and the £3,226 application fee. Image credit: dimarik, NurPhoto/Getty Images

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4 requirements for the Innovator Founder Visa ILR application

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants must fulfil four distinct conditions to qualify.

The first is a minimum three-year residency period in the UK on either an Innovator Founder visa or the older Innovator visa. Time accumulated on any other visa category does not contribute to this period.

The second requirement is a fresh endorsement confirming that the applicant has actively grown their business and met the relevant criteria. This is a separate step that must reflect genuine business progress and cannot carry over from an earlier stage of the application process.

Third, applicants aged between 18 and 64 must pass the Life in the UK Test, a standardised assessment covering British history, culture, and civic knowledge.

The fourth condition concerns travel. Applicants must not have spent more than 180 days outside the UK within any single 12-month period while on the visa. Breaching this limit could affect eligibility under the government's continuous residence rule.

Application costs, timeline, and travel restrictions

The government advises that applications can be lodged up to 28 days before an applicant becomes eligible. Submitting before that window opens risks a refusal, while allowing the current visa to expire would necessitate a renewal before the indefinite leave application could proceed.

The fee for each application is £3,226. Once submitted, applicants should expect a decision within six months, following either a biometric appointment at a UK Visas and Citizenship Application Services centre or completion of the UK Immigration ID Check app process.

A strict travel restriction applies throughout the waiting period. Applicants must remain within the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man. Departing these territories before a decision is issued will result in the automatic withdrawal of the application.

The government also noted that certain applications may take longer than six months to process. Factors that could extend the timeline include the need to verify supporting documents, the requirement for an interview, or personal circumstances such as a prior criminal conviction.

The Innovator Founder visa was introduced to replace the original Innovator visa and is aimed at entrepreneurs seeking to establish and grow an innovative business in the UK. Holders of the older Innovator visa remain eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain, provided they satisfy all the conditions outlined in the government's guidance.

UK names 3 requirements for relatives joining Britain

Earlier, the UK government listed official guidance detailing the conditions foreign children must satisfy before they can apply to live with a close relative in Britain.

This is aimed at children seeking to join a family member who has been granted permission to remain in the UK either as a refugee or as a person with humanitarian protection.

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Source: YEN.com.gh