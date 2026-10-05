UK Names 4 Groups Exempt From a Key Settlement Requirement

The UK government published official immigration rules outlining who qualifies for an exemption from English language requirements when applying for permanent settlement

The exemptions cover four distinct categories based on age, disability, and specific residency conditions, each with its own qualifying criteria

One exemption category is set to change from 26 March 2027, raising the language proficiency threshold used to assess applicants seeking exemption on those grounds

The United Kingdom government has published formal guidance under Appendix English Language of the UK Immigration Rules, identifying four categories of applicants who are fully exempt from demonstrating English proficiency as part of a settlement application.

The rules clarify the precise conditions under which each exemption applies, providing clarity for applicants, legal representatives, and immigration advisers.

The UK lists four settlement English language exemptions, covering age, disability and residency, with stricter teacher-assessment rules. Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for an English language exemption

The first two categories are determined by age alone. Applicants who are 65 years or older at the time of their application are automatically exempt, as are those under the age of 18.

The third category covers individuals living with a physical or mental disability that prevents them from meeting the English language condition.

The fourth category is considerably more detailed. It applies to partners, parents, or dependent children aged over 18 who are applying for settlement.

To qualify, the applicant must have spent 15 continuous years in the UK under valid permission. They are also required to hold an A2 level qualification on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), or a recognised equivalent such as ESOL Entry Level 2 or a Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework Level 3 qualification.

Key rule change taking effect in March 2027

Within the fourth category, a condition linked to a teacher's assessment is set to change. Under the current rules, a qualified teacher must confirm that the applicant has completed at least 75 guided learning hours and is unlikely to progress to B1 level English proficiency.

From 26 March 2027, that standard will be raised. Teachers will instead be required to confirm that the applicant is unlikely to reach the higher B2 level of English proficiency. This tightens the benchmark used to establish learning potential for those seeking exemption on these grounds.

The change marks a meaningful shift in how the exemption is assessed, as B2 represents a noticeably higher level of language competence than B1 under the CEFR scale.

Full details of the English language exemptions are contained within the UK Immigration Rules.

UK lists new visa rules for carers

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign care workers in the UK had received a fresh update following a change introduced by the UK Home Office.

According to the Home Office, the new move could impact some care workers and senior care workers whose employers have had their sponsor licences revoked.

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Source: YEN.com.gh