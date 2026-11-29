Sandra Boateng, who was left unable to walk or talk after the Baba Yara Stadium military recruitment stampede, passed away on Sunday

The 25-year-old had been bedridden since the tragic 2025 incident, drawing widespread public sympathy during her long recovery

A local media house had raised GH₵62,000 to support her and her family just weeks before her death

Sandra Baafi Boateng, a victim of the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment stampede in 2025, spent a year fighting to reclaim her life after the incident robbed her of the ability to walk, talk, or care for herself. On Sunday, 29 November 2026, at around 2:00 a.m., that fight came to an end.

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment stampede victim Sandra Boateng dies after a year of being bedridden. Photo source: Lawson 96.3 FM

Source: Facebook

The deceased Kumasi-based young lady was reportedly 25 years old at the time of her tragic passing.

Sandra was among those critically injured during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment stampede at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on November 12, 2025, an incident that left dozens of young Ghanaians hurt as they gathered in hope of securing a future through national service.

During the unfortunate incident, she and four other individuals sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.

The chaos of that day changed Sandra's life permanently, confining her to bed and silencing her voice for the months that followed.

A similar incident happened at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on the same day, where six young ladies tragically died while 22 others got injured.

Unlike the other Kumasi stampede victims, Sandra remained at the hospital longer with her life-threatening injuries.

In February 2026, news emerged that Sandra had been airlifted from Kumasi to Accra for specialised treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

She was later reported to have returned to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital before she was discharged and given a special bed at home.

Sandra's long road after the stampede

Her condition had captured the hearts of many Ghanaians, who followed updates on her recovery with deep concern.

Well-wishers across the country hoped she would one day regain her strength and return to ordinary life.

In a gesture of solidarity, Lawson TV/Radio, under the leadership of its General Manager Kwame Tanko, mobilised GH₵62,000 for Sandra and her family to ease the burden of her care.

The support came as a sign of how widely her story had resonated, yet it arrived too late to change her outcome.

The Facebook post announcing Ghana Armed Forces recruitment stampede victim Sandra Boateng's death is below:

Reactions to Sandra Boateng's death

News of her passing, shared on Facebook by Nhyiraba K. Sammy Bee, Head of News at DLFM 106.9, prompted an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians who had followed her story closely.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media:

Nana Adjoa Darko said:

"Aww, Awurade. She has suffered 😭😭. May her soul rest well."

Richard Amoatey wrote:

"This is deeply unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved family. It is painful that a young woman who went out in search of an opportunity to serve her country has lost her life after suffering for nearly a year from injuries sustained during the stampede."

Oseikrom Moosi commented:

"Life, state negligence, and death."

GAF responds to Sandra Boateng's abandonment claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Ghana Armed Forces’ response to claims that it neglected Baba Yara stampede victim Sandra Baafi Boateng, including details of her medical care and support for her family.

Sandra’s treatment across two hospitals was estimated at GH¢113,800, while her mother received GH¢30,000 in assistance.

The military also confirmed that Sandra’s sister is training at the Army Recruit Training School under a scheme for relatives of victims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh