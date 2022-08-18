In a bid to ensure the cedi doesn't fall any further against the dollar, Duncan Williams some years back commanded and prayed for it to rise

Bloomberg has since classified the Ghanaian cedi as the worst-performing currency in the world

KSM, in a Twitter post, laughed at Duncan Williams's prayer, which couldn't stem the rise of the dollar

Ghanaian playwright and actor Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has mocked Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams over his prayers to stem the Ghanaian cedi's free fall.

Some years ago, the revered Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry commanded and prayed for the cedi to rise, with the reverse being the case.

"It will not fall any further, I command the cedi to climb, I command the resurrection of the cedi. In the name of Jesus I command and release a miracle for Ghana's economy. In the name of Jesus, Satan I say take your hands off the president, take off your hands on the Central Bank and Finance Minister," the Archbishop prayed fervently.

Since then, the Ghanaian currency has lost ground to the dollar, with Bloomberg's research pointing out that the Ghanaian currency remains the worst globally.

Reposting the commanding prayer against the cedi depreciation on his social media, KSM mocked thus: "you see why GOD works overtime in GH? Too much pressure."

Ghana Cedi-To-Dollar Exchange Rate Has Broken The 10: $1 Now Selling at GH¢10.11

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the worst fears of Ghanaians about the precarious cedi-to-dollar exchange rate have been confirmed on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after $1 sold for GH¢10.11.

The monitoring of the local forex market suggested that the cedi's performance against the dollar and other international trading currencies has gotten shoddier.

Meanwhile, the Interbank forex rates approved by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, August 18, 2022, show the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of GH¢8.0951 and a selling price of GH¢8.1031. Twenty-four hours earlier, the buying price for $1 was GH¢8.0751, while the selling price was quoted as GH¢8.0831.

