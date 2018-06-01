DStv Ghana packages, channel lists, and prices for 2022

DStv is one of the most sought-after paid TV services, with thousands of subscribers in Ghana. DStv Ghana is owned by Multichoice Limited, a subsidiary of Naspers, a South African multinational company. The company started by offering satellite channels accessible through a decoder. However, a recent trend in media consumption has seen it focus more on streaming services through its DStv Now apps and ShowMax. DStv Ghana packages are worth the investment. So, what channels does the company offer?

DStv packages in Ghana come with various enjoyable channels that air sports, entertainment, socio-economic, and news content. In addition, there are also pop-up channels for entertainment, sports, and other essential activities across the world. That is why the media company has, over time, dominated the home entertainment industry.

DStv Ghana packages

DStv packages in Ghana comprise several TV stations, and the cost of each package keeps varying depending on the terms decided upon by Multichoice Ghana.

Understanding DSTV Ghana packages and channels and their respective costs is crucial in determining which suits your household and business needs. Each time you feel unsatisfied with your choice, you can always upgrade or downgrade your current package accordingly.

Therefore, if you are looking to expand your world of entertainment, you can go for the following DSTV packages and channel list in Ghana (take note of the respective costs for each package that will guide you on affordability):

Premium: Has 90+ TV stations and costs GHS 390 per month.

Has 90+ TV stations and costs GHS 390 per month. Compact Plus: provides 70+ channels at GHS 240 per month.

provides 70+ channels at GHS 240 per month. Compact: Gives you 65+ channels at GHS 160 per month.

Gives you 65+ channels at GHS 160 per month. Family: Airs 55+ TV stations and costs GHS 90 per month.

Airs 55+ TV stations and costs GHS 90 per month. Access: Provides 40+ channels at the cost of 52 GHS per month.

Provides 40+ channels at the cost of 52 GHS per month. Great Wall Africa: Provides 7+ channels and costs GHS 32

Provides 7+ channels and costs GHS 32 Indian bouquet: Costs GHS 142 per month and has 15+ channels.

Costs GHS 142 per month and has 15+ channels. French Touch package: The package costs GHS 59 monthly and has more than 5 TV stations.

The package costs GHS 59 monthly and has more than 5 TV stations. DSTV French Plus package: The French Plus package costs the consumer GHS 203 for 10+ channels.

Premium package

The Premium package is the most expensive of all packages. However, it is also the best since it has the most TV stations. Moreover, it has the best entertainment channels combined with ground-breaking technology to grant viewers a pleasant viewing experience.

DStv Premium has over 30 CD-quality audio stations and over 100 world-class television channels airing news, sports, advertisement. The TV stations are as follows:

ROK GH (164)

TRACE Jama (333)

M-Net West HD (101)

Me (115)

Universal TV (117)

1Magic West (119)

BBC Brit (120)

Comedy Central (122)

E! Entertainment (124)

WWE Channel HD (128)

BET (129)

MTV (130)

Lifetime Entertainment (131)

CBS Reality (132)

tvN Africa (134)

Akwaaba Magic (HD) (150)

Africa Magic Urban (HD) (153)

Maisha Magic Bongo (HD) (160)

ROK GH (164)

Novela Magic (165)

Big Brother Naija (198)

TeleMundo (118)

TLNovelas (133)

Zee World (166)

Zee World HD (166)

Star Life (167)

M-Net Movies 1 West HD (105)

M-Net Movies 2 HD (106)

M-Net Movies 3 HD (107)

M-Net Movies 4 (108)

Studio Universal HD (112)

KIX HD (114)

TNT Africa (137)

Africa Magic Epic (152)

Africa Magic Epic (HD) (152)

ROK (168)

B4U Movies (451)

Discovery Channel HD (121)

Discovery TLC HD (135)

Discovery Family HD (136)

Real Time (155)

CBS Justice (170)

Discovery ID HD (171)

HONEY (173)

HONEY (HD) (173)

BBC Lifestyle (174)

Food Network (175)

National Geographic Channel (181)

NatGeo Wild (182)

WildEarth (183)

Curiosity Channel (185)

The History Channel (186)

Ghana Learning TV (315)

ESPN (218)

ESPN 2 HD (219)

SS Blitz Africa HD (220)

SS Grandstand Africa HD (221)

SS Action Africa HD (230)

SS Rugby Africa (231)

SS Cricket Africa (232)

SS Golf Africa (233)

SS Tennis Africa HD (234)

SS Motorsport Africa HD (235)

SS Maximo 1 (241)

SS Maximo 2 (242)

BBC World News (400)

CNN International (401)

CNN International (HD) (401)

Sky News (402)

Al Jazeera (406)

CGTN News (409)

CNBC Africa (410)

Bloomberg Television (411)

EuroNews (414)

Arise News (416)

Africanews (417)

Channels (420)

Joy News (421)

EuroNews French (438)

Cartoon Network (301)

Boomerang (302)

Disney Channel (303)

Nickelodeon (305)

Cbeebies (306)

NickJr (307)

NickTOONS (308)

Disney Junior (309)

Jim Jam (310)

PBS Kids (313)

Ghana Learning TV (315)

Da Vinci Kids (318)

Mindset (319)

MTV base (322)

AFRO Music English (326)

Trace Gospel (332)

TRACE Jama (333)

Metro TV (277)

GTV (278)

TV3 (279)

Adom TV (280)

Joy Prime (281)

Dominion TV (352)

UTV (360)

GHOne (361)

TV Africa (362)

Citi TV (363)

Africa Magic Showcase HD (151)

Africa Magic Urban (153)

Africa Magic Family (154)

Africa Magic Hausa (156)

Africa Magic Yoruba (157)

Africa Magic Igbo (159)

Maisha Magic Bongo (160)

Maisha Magic Plus HD (163)

ROK 2 (169)

Spice TV (190)

Televista (194)

Trybe (195)

eTV Africa (250)

NTA I (251)

SILVERBIRD (252)

MiTV (255)

K24 (275)

Cloud Plus (294)

Wasafi TV (296)

TRACE Mziki (323)

HIP TV (324)

TRACE Naija (325)

Sound City (327)

URBAN TV (328)

TRACE Muzika (334)

SABC News (404)

Newzroom Afrika HD (405)

Plus TV Africa (408)

FAITH (341)

Day Star (342)

TBN (343)

SBN (345)

ISLAM CHANNEL (347)

Eternal Word Television Network (348)

Dove TV (349)

Emmanuel TV (390)

TV Mundial (P) (680)

RAI International (430)

NHK (431)

TV5 Monde Afrique (437)

EuroNews German (445)

Deutsche Welle (446)

CCTV 4 (447)

CGTN Documentary (448)

CGTN French (449)

CCTV Entertainment – Mandarin Entertainment Channel (480)

China Movie Channel (481)

Zhejiang TV (484)

RTPi (P) (525)

NDTV 24x7 (413)

SET Asia (450)

ZeeTV (452)

SET Max (457)

Various audio channels

Some channels might be removed, and others added with or without notice, and this applies to all packages.

Compact Plus package

Compact Plus ranks among the best DStv Ghana Packages because it has only 13 TV stations less than the premium package yet costs much less. The package primarily airs local entertainment and movies. It also airs premium football matches such as European soccer leagues.

This DSTV subscription in Ghana is subdivided into various categories synonymous with the premium package. Therefore, if you want to enjoy the best entertainment on your television at home, better find out more about the missing TV stations.

Notable missing sports TV stations are SuperSport Grandstand (221), SuperSport Rugby (231), SuperSport Cricket (232), SuperSport Golf (233), SS Tennis Africa HD (234), SS Motorsport Africa HD (235), SS Maximo 1 (241), AND SS Maximo 2 (242).

Other notable missing channels compared to the premium package include:

M-Net West HD (101)

Comedy Central (122)

M-Net Movies 1 West HD (105)

M-Net Movies 2 HD (106)

EuroNews (414)

SET Asia (450)

ZeeTV (452)

SET Max (457)

Compact package

DStv Compact package costs GHS 160. It has 65+ channels and airs various informative programs and entertainment. If you are looking for a package with lots of kids' entertainment, movies, and sports live, the Compact bouquet is the most suitable.

Compact TV stations in Ghana also include M-Net Series and M-Net Action channels. For those who love informative programs about the world, Animal Planet and National Geographic are available on the package too.

Family package

If you are looking for the best DSTV prices in Ghana, the Family package offers the best. The Family bouquet is designed for the general viewership of the family at an affordable cost.

So, what is in the DSTV family package channel list? It features:

12 local and 24 African TV stations

6 general entertainment channels

4 novellas

5 movie channels, including M-Net Movies 4 (108)

8 documentary, lifestyle and education TV stations

Only 2 sports TV stations

7 news and commercial channels

9 kids and teen TV stations

4 music channels

9 religious channels

7 European and Asian channels

1 Indian channel

56 audio channels

Most Family TV stations in Ghana are home-based and designed with the entire family in mind. The bouquet, therefore, has something for people of all ages.

Access package

What is included in the DSTV Access channels list? Access is considered an introductory package to the pay-tv subscription service. It is one of the most economical and most subscribed packages that cost GHS 52

The package has over 40 television and audio channels. Subscribers get to enjoy the best local television series, telenovelas, news, music, movies, and kids’ entertainment. The channels are as follows:

ROK GH (164)

E! Entertainment (124)

Maisha Magic Bongo (HD) (160)

ROK GH (164)

Novela Magic (165)

Big Brother Naija (198)

TeleMundo (118)

Zee World (166)

Zee World HD (166)

M-Net Movies 4 (108)

B4U Movies (451)

Discovery Family HD (136)

NatGeo Wild (182)

Ghana Learning TV (315)

SS Blitz Africa HD (220)

BBC World News (400)

Al Jazeera (406)

Arise News (416)

Africanews (417)

Channels (420)

Joy News (421)

Nickelodeon (305)

Cbeebies (306)

Disney Junior (309)

Jim Jam (310)

PBS Kids (313)

Ghana Learning TV (315)

Mindset (319)

MTV base (322)

Metro TV (277)

GTV (278)

TV3 (279)

Adom TV (280)

Joy Prime (281)

Dominion TV (352)

UTV (360)

GHOne (361)

TV Africa (362)

Citi TV (363)

Africa Magic Family (154)

Africa Magic Hausa (156)

Africa Magic Yoruba (157)

Maisha Magic East HD (158)

Africa Magic Igbo (159)

Maisha Magic Bongo (160)

Spice TV (190)

Televista (194)

Trybe (195)

eTV Africa (250)

NTA I (251)

SILVERBIRD (252)

MiTV (255)

K24 (275)

Cloud Plus (294)

Wasafi TV (296)

HIP TV (324)

TRACE Naija (325)

Sound City (327)

URBAN TV (328)

SABC News (404)

Newzroom Afrika HD (405)

Plus TV Africa (408)

FAITH (341)

Day Star (342)

TBN (343)

SBN (345)

ISLAM CHANNEL (347)

Eternal Word Television Network (348)

Dove TV (349)

Emmanuel TV (390)

TV Mundial (P) (680)

RAI International (430)

NHK (431)

TV5 Monde Afrique (437)

Deutsche Welle (446)

CCTV 4 (447)

CGTN Documentary (448)

RTPi (P) (525)

NDTV 24x7 (413)

Various audio stations

Great Wall Africa

One of the most exciting things about DSTV packages and prices is that there's something for everyone. And with the Great Wall bouquet, you get to enjoy a collection of Chinese channels documentaries, lifestyle and news. In addition, customers only have to pay GHS 32.

Indian package

This bouquet gives you access to a collection of Indian-based TV stations ranging from documentaries and lifestyle to news and entertainment. The package is available as a standalone subscription, although clients can add it to their existing bouquet based on their preferences.

Other add-on packages

DStv also has add-on packages such as the French Plus and French Touch Bouquet. Each add-on bouquet features many DSTV channels in Ghana at different costs. They are also available in other regions, and to access them, you must be a subscriber to any of the main packages discussed above.

DStv decoder price in Ghana

Knowing the price of decoders in Ghana can help you make sound planning when buying one. Although decoder prices seem to be higher than most providers in the country, DStv still has a competitive edge due to its popularity and unique packages.

DStv Ghana offers two types of decoders – DStv Explora and HD Zapper. DStv Explora provides more quality and compatibility with HD and 3D-based display devices.

The cost of the decoders varies based on several factors. These include the period and place of purchase and whether the decoder comes as a complete kit, including the dish, installation, and subscription costs.

On average, the standard price for their decoders are as follows:

HD Zapper decoder + Dish kit + 1-month Access is GHS 169

Explora only GHS 499

Explora + Dish kit + Install + Smart LNB is GHS 849

HD Zapper decoder costs GHS 139

DStv subscription payment methods in Ghana

Like most countries, subscribers in Ghana pay their premiums every month. Subscribers are only allowed to continue watching DStv once they renew their subscription.

Payment is made at a DStv kiosk or Multichoice branch countrywide. You can also make payments using mobile money services in Ghana such as MTN Mobile Money and Express Pay or via ATM, Credit card, or internet payment services.

While these are the current rates in Ghana, it is essential to note the prices often change. You can find the latest prices on their website. Subscribers can also get this information by contacting Multichoice via telephone, email, or self-service code *759#.

What are the prices for DSTV packages in Ghana?

The company charges different rates for their various packages. For instance, they charge GHS 390 per month for Premium, GHS 240 monthly for Compact Plus, GHS 160 for Compact, GHS 90 for Family package.

What is the list of DSTV packages?

DSTV Ghana has Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access, Indian packages. In addition, users can also subscribe to other add-on packages that require one to have subscribed to one of the introductory offers.

How much is DSTV full package?

If you want to enjoy the DSTV complete package, you must subscribe to the Premium package with over 90+ TV stations. It will cost you GHS 390 monthly.

DStv is one of the most popular pay-TV services in Ghana. Before purchasing the decoder, it is advisable to check out the available DStv Ghana packages and select what works best for you. You can also upgrade or downgrade if you have already subscribed to another package.

